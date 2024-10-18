Home > Life Goals > Food McDonald's Has Changed the McRib, and Many Feel That It's Not for the Better The sandwich is now prepared in a totally different way, and some are disappointed by the change. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 18 2024, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: McDonald's

Ordering ribs at McDonald's was always a proposition that only attracted a certain kind of person. For those diehards who love the McRib, though, they are likely overjoyed at the news that the sandwich is back in some restaurants. It's still the same sandwich, at least for the most part, and that's where the catch comes in.

Many McRib fans are distressed by the news that the sandwich they know and love is different this time. Here's why McDonald's decided to change things up, and what the changes mean for the cult favorite sandwich:

Why is the new McRib different?

The McRib is famously made with pork, barbecue sauce, pickles, and onions, and while it's only in the U.K. for now, reports suggest that it will eventually become available at American locations as well. In a viral TikTok, though, users are taking note of the difference between the way the McRib used to be prepared, and the way it's being prepared now that it's back.

In the olden days, the pork was submerged in barbecue sauce before it was put on the bread and the pickles and onions were added. This time around, though, the sauce is in a tube and is applied directly to the bun along with the pickles, onions, and meat. So, while the ingredients are very much the same, the application has changed drastically, and many feel that that change is going to be for the worse.

We don't know exactly why they've made this change, but it seems possible that it's because the old way of making the sandwich was more logistically complicated, or because the old sandwich was a bit too messy. "Aww it’s not same. Was definitely dipped in the sauce before worked in McD's at the time but I do remember it being very messy so maybe why they have changed it," one person wrote in a comment on TikTok.

McDonald's is excited to bring the sandwich back.

In spite of that change to the way the McRib is prepared, plenty of people are still excited about its return. “It is more than just a sandwich; it’s a phenomenon. We have heard our fans loud and clear — the fan petitions and pleas on social — and after almost a decade of anticipation, we are thrilled to bring back this iconic menu item," Thomas O’Neill, the head of menu at McDonald’s U.K., told The Independent in a statement.