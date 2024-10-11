Home > We Tried That We Tried That: McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Might Be Better With a McChicken Patty The Chicken Big Mac combines a couple of favorite McDonald's menu items. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 11 2024, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: McDonald's

Even though McDonald's isn't the place where you can "have it your way," there is a certain amount of customization that's permitted when you order. That being said, if you're a Big Mac fan, chances are, you've ordered the special sauce on other sandwiches before. That still might not have prepared you for the McDonald's Chicken Big Mac, however.

Article continues below advertisement

And we tried it out to see if it's worth its price for a Chicken Big Mac meal, or if this one is better left as a temporary menu item that fades into existence. But let's be clear on one thing — it's certainly more involved than simply adding a squirt or two of Big Mac sauce onto a McChicken, and we have the details on what to expect.

Source: Distractify

Article continues below advertisement

We tried McDonald's Chicken Big Mac.

The Chicken Big Mac is similar to the OG sandwich, except for one big change — the patties. The original burger features two beef patties between two buns with an additional piece of bread in the middle of it all. The Chicken Big Mac has two chicken patties in place of the burger patties, with the same lettuce, pickles, onions, cheese, and Big Mac Sauce.

But the chicken patties may not be what you expect. Because if you're expecting the breaded chicken from the McCrispy or the McChicken, you'll be sorely disappointed. The two slightly flattened chicken patties on the Chicken Big Mac taste more like over-sized chicken nuggets. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but the sandwich would be far superior if it had McChicken patties instead.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Distractify

Another option to take the Chicken Big Mac up a notch would be to add more sauce. Because, for whatever reason, the patties taste a little dry without enough sauce on the Chicken Big Mac. And if you find yourself thinking the same thing, you might as well order a McChicken with Big Mac Sauce added to it.

Article continues below advertisement

Is the Chicken Big Mac a permanent part of the McDonald's menu?

According to a McDonald's press release, the Chicken Big Mac isn't here for long. It could eventually become a regular menu item if the response is positive enough, but for now, it's a limited item for customers to grab while they can. "After making appearances on McDonald's menus around the world, U.S. fans are now getting their chance to experience this limited time offer starting Oct. 10, at participating locations while supplies last," the press release says.

Source: Distractify