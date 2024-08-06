Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Chocolate Chip Biscuits From Popeyes Are a Solid Dessert Popeyes also has other dessert items on its menu. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 6 2024, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Popeyes

You might consider Popeyes your source for all things chicken rather than dessert, but it’s stepping up its sweets game with Chocolate Chip Biscuits. And, of course, we tried them to see if they're a solid addition to the fast food chain’s dessert menu or if they should be a temporary fix for your sweet tooth rather than a permanent fave after you order some of those crunchy chicken tenders or wings.

Before the Popeyes Chocolate Chip Biscuits, Popeyes already had the Strawberry Biscuit. It was only natural for chocolate chips to be the next step in the biscuit's evolution. Does this mean Popeyes will continue to test desserts with its already beloved biscuit recipe? Right now, that's certainly possible, and some customers might want to try these ones, like, now.

We tried Popeyes Chocolate Chip Biscuits.

Popeyes already had buttermilk biscuits to go with your chicken or, you know, literally anything else since everyone loves a good biscuit. But the Chocolate Chip Biscuits take the classic and put a dessert spin on them that is much-needed if you're a chocolate chip girly. Which, if you hadn't guessed already, I am.

The biscuits fit in the palm of your hand, but they’re dense enough to be more filling than a cookie and not as rich as a hunk of chocolate cake. They're also drizzled with icing and there isn't a bite that doesn't have the exact right amount of chocolate chips. The biscuits also come warm, which is key. Once they cool to room temperature, they aren't as fluffy. However you can heat them back up as needed. And overall, we approve of these at Popeyes.

“Following the success of the fan-favorite Strawberry Biscuit, Popeyes presents a new chocolatey dessert biscuit that combines the beloved flavors of its iconic Buttermilk Biscuit with delectable chocolate chips into one delightful treat,” the press release for the new menu item says. “These soft, buttery biscuits are filled with rich chocolate chips and topped with a drizzle of icing, offering a unique and indulgent way to enjoy a sweet pick me up at Popeyes.”

How long are the Chocolate Chip Biscuits at Popeyes?

According to Popeyes, the Chocolate Chip Biscuits are available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide. Unfortunately, that means you’ll need to get them while they’re hot — literally. There is always the possibility that the chain introduces them as a full-time permanent menu item. But for now, they’re temporary.

