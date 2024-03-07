Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme Gummies Have Different Flavors and Textures Spoiler alert: you aren't going to like the Lemme Matcha gummies if you don't like the sweetness of matcha. By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 7 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Lemme

Disclaimer: We are not licensed medical professionals and our review of Lemme products is about the taste and texture of the gummies, not any potential medical effects. If you've followed the Kardashian-Jenner family at all since The Kardashians premiered on Hulu, then you know plenty about the family's various businesses. For Kourtney Kardashian, one of those companies she often mentions is Lemme.

According to the Lemme website, Kourtney "went on a mission to collaborate with doctors and scientists to create gummy vitamins and supplements that use clinically-backed ingredients and formulations that help you live your best life." While we can't speak on the health benefits of the gummies, we tried Lemme Debloat and Lemme Matcha to see if they at least live up to the hype when it comes to taste.

We tried Lemme gummies by Kourtney Kardashian.

The first Lemme product I tried was Lemme Matcha. They're labeled as energy B12 gummies meant to act as a sort of pick-me-up gummy option. Some of the ingredients include matcha green tea, Vitamin B12, and Coenzyme Q10, an antioxidant. They're made to support energy metabolism and cellular energy. While I can't speak on the effects of the gummies in terms of giving individuals energy or making them feel energized, I have some thoughts on the taste of these gummies.

Before this, I wasn't well-versed in literally anything matcha. I am not a tea girlie, and I didn't know what to expect. But the flavor of the gummies, which, like I said, include matcha green tea, almost resembles a sort of buttery sweetness. I don't want to say butterscotch, but it's pretty close to that. The outside of the gummies are a bit firm, so none of them stick together in the bottle, but they're easy to chew and the flavor, while not fruity like most gummies, is still tasty.

The other gummies I tried are the Lemme Debloat. Again, I'm not a medical professional and I cannot speak on the medical benefits of Lemme Debloat. But the benefits, according to Lemme, include helping to "support digestion, fuel a healthy gut and support your immune system." The gummies are labeled as being a prebiotic and probiotic blend.

In terms of how the Lemme Debloat gummies taste, they're more my speed than the Lemme Matcha. I know I said Lemme Matcha gummies have a sweet flavor, and they do. But the Lemme Debloat gummies taste fruity with a shiny and somewhat sticky exterior. This makes them similar to some other gummy supplements out there that you might also be familiar with.

When it comes to flavor, the Lemme Debloat gummies are a step above Lemme Matcha, if we're even comparing the two. But neither have the dreaded consistency of grainy gummy supplements, and that's a huge win in my book.

What other products does the Lemme brand offer?

Lemme also has Lemme Sleep gummies for a sleep aid, Lemme Purr as a vagical probiotic, Lemme Chill for de-stressing, and Lemme Focus, among others. Lemme also offers some supplements as capsules instead of gummies, if that's what you prefer.

