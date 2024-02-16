Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Crystal Light Energy Offers a Midday Pick Me Up Without the Crash Afterward Maybe nothing beats your favorite Starbees order, but Crystal Light has another option for those who are caffeine-deficient. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 16 2024, Published 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Kraft Heinz

If you're like me, then you prefer energy drinks over coffee. And if you also need that midday boost to keep you going until the end of work and until your partner gets home to relieve you of your parenting duties, then we should just be best friends. But that's beside the point. For those who have ever tried Crystal Light powdered drinks, Crystal Light Energy is likely right up their alley.

If you're not sure about that, however, we tried Crystal Light Energy packets mixed in water to see if the beverage could really stand up against the canned energy drink buzz. There's plenty to consider when you try a new energy drink, whether it is premixed or it comes in powder form for you to mix yourself with cold, filtered water. As an avid energy drink consumer, I looked at this Crystal Light option from every angle.

We tried Crystal Light Energy.

Let me preface this by saying I was fully prepared to not like this powder. Well, maybe that's too strong. But I like a little carbonation to my drinks, especially my energy drinks. However (and that's a big however), Crystal Light Energy may have given me a new lease on energy drink powders. The flavor, raspberry lemonade, tastes like pink lemonade, but it's not too sweet — another thing I try to steer clear from with energy drinks.

Crystal Light Energy has the right amount of sweetness to it when mixed in 16.9 oz. of water. And I don't know if it was because I tried it hot off a stressful day of work or because the 75 mg of caffeine did the trick, but I definitely felt the boost in my energy right away. The only downside is, if you prefer sweeter energy drinks, the taste with this one is quite mild.

When it comes to energy drinks with zero or low sugar and calories, the next thing is how much caffeine is actually included. For Crystal Light Energy, you get 75 mg of caffeine and 10 calories per packet. And, surprisingly, that tiny packet of powder mixed with the suggested amount of water packs the right punch to get over a midday slump.

