Home > Life Goals > Food We Tried That: Mtn Dew Voo-Dew's 2023 Mystery Flavor Is Here and It's All About Halloween We tried the newest 2023 flavor from Mtn Dew that is dubbed as the "Mystery Flavor" from the soda brand and we have all the details. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 2 2023, Published 12:46 p.m. ET Source: PepsiCo

If there's one thing you can count on Mtn Dew for giving us throughout any given year, it's new flavors to obsess over. Whether those flavors are old favorites back on the grocery store shelves or energy drink options here for a limited time, most fans of the brand are quick to try it all. And we had to try the Mtn Dew Voo-Dew mystery flavor of 2023 the first chance we got.

Article continues below advertisement

Like other mystery flavors from Mtn Dew, it came out with lots of clues and plenty of questions, but no real answer at first about what the flavor is. Some assumed it would be along the lines of caramel apple, with Halloween in mind, or that it would even have hints of candy corn in its flavor profile. While we now know what the 2023 Mtn Dew Voo-Dew flavor is, we can also give you first-hand detail about what it actually tastes like.

Source: Distractify

Article continues below advertisement

We tried the Mtn Dew Voo-Dew 2023 mystery flavor.

According to the press release ahead of the flavor's nationwide release, "This year's flavor notes might remind Halloween lovers of a very particular beloved trick or treat candy." But no, it isn't candy corn or even sour apples. Though to be fair, I wouldn't say no to a future flavor infused with some sour candy flavors. Instead, the mystery flavor is in partnership with Airheads and meant to be cherry.

And honestly, you can taste that pretty clearly upon the first sip. It isn't too sweet, but you do get that flavor right away. It does have a little tang and tartness to it, but it isn't exactly sour. I don't think I could handle an entire bottle of the standard Voo-Dew though, to be honest. So after I tried the regular one, I found a Zero Sugar option, and it proved to be more palatable, especially with the tart flavor. Still, it's a solid addition to the Dew family, even if it is only temporary.

Article continues below advertisement

SCARY NOW COMES IN CHERRY. pic.twitter.com/rJAU0GN1u1 — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) September 26, 2023

How long is the Mtn Dew Voo-Dew mystery flavor out?