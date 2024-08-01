Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers Prove Ranch Does Go With Everything Plus, you can now buy Hidden Valley Cheezy Ranch dressing. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 1 2024, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy Cheez-It

There are two types of people in the world: ranch lovers and those who don't understand the hype behind the condiment. We fall under the ranch lover category. From chicken wings to fries to pizza, ranch dressing is the perfect complement to so many foods.

We are also die-hard fans of Cheez-It crackers, so when it was announced that Cheez-It and Hidden Valley Ranch were collaborating on a limited-edition cracker, it seemed like a match made in food heaven. Luckily, we were able to get our hands on a box of the Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch crackers, and here is our honest review of the collab.

We tried the Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch crackers.

According to a press release, the Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch crackers are the perfect balance of the bold, zesty taste of Hidden Valley Ranch with the beloved crunchy, cheddar Cheez-It flavor. And we couldn't agree more. On the first bite, you had the signature crunch and texture of a Cheez-It cracker with a light dusting of ranch seasoning that added an extra kick.

It has the perfect salty and savory combination that will make eating just one (or two or three) extremely difficult. The Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch crackers dropped in July but are only available for a limited time, so make sure you stock up ASAP. You can locate stores near you on the Cheez-It official website.

Hidden Valley Ranch also dropped a "cheezy ranch" perfect for dipping.

To add another layer to the collaboration, Hidden Valley dropped its "cheeziest ranch ever" which is a Cheez-It twist to the brand's signature ranch sauce. Hidden Valley also included a bunch of recipes featuring the cheezy ranch including broccoli cheddar cheezy ranch soup, crispy Cheez-It cheezy ranch mac and cheese, and a loaded cauliflower casserole.

However, don't just take our word for it. People on social media have been sharing their reviews of the Cheez-It Hidden Valley Ranch crackers and Cheez-It Ranch sauce. "Hidden Valley Ranch Cheez-It! These are GOOD," one person tweeted. Another added, "Whatttttt? This is dangerous."