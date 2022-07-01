Taco Bell Now Has a Giant Cheez-It Covered With Taco Ingredients on Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for really thinking "outside the bun" when it comes to its menu items, and there are a lot of instances where this revolutionary thinking has definitely paid off for the fast food chain. Who would've thought years ago that introducing a "fusion" item like the Mexican Pizza would get so many people so amped? And the brilliant idea of turning a Dorito into a taco shell? Nothing short of brilliant.
Now, they're betting that folks will like their big Cheez-It Tostada, but where can Bell lovers buy it?
Here's where to buy Taco Bell's Big Cheez-It Tostada.
If you aren't familiar with Taco Bell's latest menu item, the name of it pretty much describes exactly what it is. Imagine a ginormous Cheez-It, approximately 16 times the size of the popular cheddar-flavored cracker, topped with the stuff you'd normally find inside the chain's tacos.
An official PR release for this new menu item details that the item is currently only available in a single select Southern California location. It reads: "The masterminds of Taco Bell and Cheez-It have come together for the ultimate Test Kitchen test: the Big Cheez-It Tostada. Just like the iconic cracker, this innovation features a Cheez-It square you know and love — made with 100 percent real cheese, ridges, but is now 16 times the original size."
The release continues: "The collab creation tops the oversized cracker with layers upon layers of Taco Bell flavors. For a limited time in Southern California, fans can crunch their cravings with this abundantly cheesy and nostalgic, yet magically modern, dining experience."
So which location can you try this bad boy out at? The location at 2222 Barrance Parkway in Irvine, Calif. has it for only two weeks.
The Big Cheez-It is available in Tostada and Crunchwrap form.
If you're a fan of Crunchwrap Supremes, arguably the best item on Taco Bell's menu (don't @ us) and want to try a remixed version with some Cheez-It flavor, then you'll be happy to know that the Irvine location is also offering up the Tostada wrapped in a tortilla for a potentially less messy eating experience. Plus, who doesn't love a good, hot-pressed tortilla filled with some melted cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and chopped beef? Not to mention a massive Cheez-It.
Liz Matthews, Chief Food Innovation officer for the chain said, "There are few things that everyone can agree on … but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all. We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way."
The Tostada costs $2.49, and if you want to get the Crunchwrap version of it you'll have to shell out a bit more: $4.29. "Like its original counterpart, this version includes seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, and diced tomatoes, but the typical tostada shell is swapped for the oversized Cheez-It cracker before being wrapped inside a tortilla that’s grilled to go. This is the first time Taco Bell has offered a digital exclusive as part of a one-restaurant test."
Reactions to the Taco Bell/Cheez-It collab have been mixed online. Some couldn't believe that folks would drive all the way to Irvine, Calif. just to try it out.
Others seemed really excited about the prospect of chowing down on the fast-food/snack cracker alliance.
How about you? Would you be willing to plop down some money to try this out? Or do you think that this is a miss from the Bell?