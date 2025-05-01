Crumbl Cookies’ Sky-High Calorie Count Isn’t Deterring Its Loyal Customers One Crumbl cookie can equate to almost all of the daily recommended calories. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 1 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@crumbl

In 2017, Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan set out to find the perfect chocolate chip cookie. What came next was Crumbl, a bakery bringing people together through its, as its website states, "perfect ingredients." The chain expanded beyond its original chocolate chip into several other flavors, including its Strawberry Ice Cream Bar Cookie, its Dulche de Leche Cookie, and its Carrot Cake Cookie.

As Crumbl's cookies began expanding, so did the brand's social media engagement. Since its run, the company has been criticized for its products. There are TikTok videos and social media threads dedicated to how less-than-satisfying the cookies can be. Several of its naysayers have pointed out how sweet they are, even for a cookie, and how there are enough calories in one cookie to feed a small family. Here's the scoop on Crumbl's unapologetically gluttonous sweet treats.

Why are Crumbl cookies high in calories?

OK, are we here to pretend that any cookie that isn't designed to be a "healthy cookie" is going to be low in calories? Absolutely not. However, you have to admit, Crumbl's cookies due the absolute most in the calorie department. According to the bakery's website, its cookies' calorie count ranges from 600 to over 1,000 calories. The calorie count varies by flavor, as Crumbl offers a weekly rotating menu of new cookies. Delish stated in October 2024 that Crumbl once introduced a brownie that was 1,100 calories.

For those who weren't paying attention in health class, while the average human's calorie count can look different for everyone, women need 1,600 and 2,400 calories per day while men need between 2,200 and 3,000 calories per day. So, those who indulge in one Crumbl cookie on the high end of its calorie count may have eaten over half of their calorie count in one treat.

Most people who love Crumbl don't care about the calorie count.

Crumbl's team doesn't seem to want to start implenting any low-calorie cookies to its lineup. Still, the backlash the brand received from foodies like Nara Smith and a significant portion of the Black online community shared their disgust for the company's cookies continued. Several complaints ranged from the cookies' calorie count to the cookies themselves being "dry" and difficult to chew.

Despite the backlash the cookies received online, Crumbl's core fans will tap into any cooky confection they offer next. Underneath a Reddit thread asking dessert lovers, "Why is there so much hate on Crumbl?" several users made it clear they weren't among the people hoping to watch the empire crumble.