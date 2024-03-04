Home > Life Goals > Food Why Is Crumbl Cookies Closed on Sunday? We're Still Hungry on the Weekends "We’ve intentionally been closed on Sundays since the beginning to ensure we’re living our mission of bringing friends and families together." By Melissa Willets Mar. 4 2024, Published 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With 800 locations of Crumbl Cookies nationwide, the quickly-growing company is worth an astonishing half a billion dollars as of 2024, despite the chain being launched just seven years prior.

But the founders, who happen to be cousins, are OK with taking a voluntary break from profits, seemingly, since every store across the country is closed on Sundays. Why? Read on for details.

Source: Getty Images

So, why is Crumbl Cookies closed on Sundays?

Chick-fil-A isn't the only huge restaurant chain that much like God, rests on the seventh day. Indeed, since its launch in the 1940s, the hugely popular chicken joint shuts its doors one day every weekend so that employees can enjoy family time, and "worship if they choose," per the company's website.

Crumbl Cookies, which was the brainchild of "two crazy cousins" Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley from Utah, is also open six, not seven, days a week, with Sunday being its company-wide rest day.

Per the bakery's website, all locations are closed on Sundays nationwide. This may have a lot to do with the fact that Jason and Sawyer are Mormon, so their religious beliefs may align somewhat with those of Chick-fil-A, with its founder, S. Truett Cathy, a well-known devout Christian.

But it seems that being closed on Sunday comes with many perks for employees who may or may not be religious. Per Medium, the decision has gone a long way in retaining employees who appreciate a day to take off their aprons and enjoy a work-life balance.

The outlet even suggests that when employees are more rested, customers get to enjoy fresher, more delicious, more lovingly made cookies. And there's nothing wrong with that — other than if you have a hankering for Crumbl Cookies on Sunday morning, you're out of luck.

Why tf is crumbl closed on Sunday’s 🙄 they wanna be chic fil a so badly — Asoena (@Asoenaa1) March 3, 2024

Customers aren't overly happy that Crumbl is closed on Sundays.

If you peruse social media, the picture becomes clear pretty quickly that cookie lovers aren't, well, loving that Crumbl closes its doors on Sunday. One Twitter user even wryly noted that the chain is only doing this to be like Chick-fil-A.

"Why is Crumbl closed on Sundays though? Like. Rude," someone else — who must have been craving a chewy, warm cookie toward the end of the weekend — snarked.

Why is crumbl closed on Sunday when I crave it the most — Yung Ramzy 👾 (@Shdndndnko) February 1, 2021

But no matter what pressure to open up and serve cookies seven days a week may come, the company stands firm in its commitment to take a day off. In 2023, a post on Crumbl's LinkedIn explained, "We often get asked why Crumbl stores are closed on Sundays." The post went on to say, "We’ve intentionally been closed on Sundays since the beginning to ensure we’re living our mission of bringing friends and families together."