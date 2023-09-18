"Boy Cookies" Versus "Girl Cookies" Debate Takes TikTok by Storm

Most know about "girl dinner" and "boy dinner," but what about "boy cookies" and "girl cookies"? The latest reflection of gender stereotypes is taking social media by storm, and surprisingly, many people are pointing out the "difference" between the two incredibly similar sweet treats.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sept. 8, 2023, TikTok user Gaby (@slimthickgabagool) shared a funny story about her boyfriend gendering several types of Chips Ahoy! cookies. With that said, read on to find out what constitutes a "boy cookie" versus a "girl cookie." Plus, stick around to find out what the internet has to say.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

This woman's boyfriend thinks there are "boy cookies" and "girl cookies."

In the short video, Gaby recounted a recent — and hilarious — conversation she had with her man: "My boyfriend just came in the room and asked me who I had over. He said, 'What boy was here?' I was like, 'What?'" she stated, stressing her confusion and shock on the matter.

As she tried to figure out what led her boyfriend to think another guy had been in their home, he presented his rather unique evidence: "There's boy cookies in the pantry." Um, what? What does that even mean?!

Article continues below advertisement

For those wondering, the "boy cookies" Gaby's boyfriend was referring to were the Chips Ahoy! chunky chocolate chip cookies. Gaby further highlighted her confusion before revealing her boyfriend's explanation that "girls buy the chewy ones." News flash, buddy: No, we don't buy the chewy cookies!

Article continues below advertisement

Many poked fun at the idea of gendering Chips Ahoy! cookies.

The now-viral video, which has been viewed 5.2 million times and counting, received well over 4,000 comments from viewers poking fun at the idea that a person's cookie preference is based on their gender.

"Omg my bf eats crunchy, and I eat chewy," one person said in the comment section. A second TikTok user wrote, "My husband prefers the crunchy ones, but I love the chewy ones. So I guess it proves his theory."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok / @whinybtchenergy

"I'm a girl then cuz I will only eat chewy ones," another person commented. Several others agreed: "As a guy, I hate the crunchy ones but love the chewy Chips Ahoy."

"As a boy, I love chewy Chips Ahoy."

"I am a boy, and I like the chewy ones more."

"My bf is OBSESSED with the soft chewy ones."

My BFF's husband, a boy, exclusively buys the chewy ones."

Article continues below advertisement

In a similar fashion, many girls revealed they like the crunchy cookies better: "I guess I'm a boy," a female TikTok user shared. "I only eat the crunchy ones." "As a girl, I love crunchier cookies," a second person added. "I only like the crunchy Chips Ahoy, so I guess I'm a boy lol," another user penned, while someone else stated, "My bf buys the chewy, and I buy the crunchy…"

Source: TikTok / @zoebroerman

Article continues below advertisement

A fifth TikTok user disclosed, "As a girl, I LOATH the chewy ones! He cray." "As a woman… I despise the chewy ones," a relatable TikToker revealed. "Idk why but the texture feels so wrong."