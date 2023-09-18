Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok

"Boy Cookies" Versus "Girl Cookies" Debate Takes TikTok by Storm

In a now-viral video, a woman hilariously explains the difference between so-called "boy cookies" and "girl cookies." Read on for the full story.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Sep. 18 2023, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

A woman explains the difference between "boy cookies" and "girl cookies."
Source: TikTok / @slimthickgabagool / Snackworks

Most know about "girl dinner" and "boy dinner," but what about "boy cookies" and "girl cookies"? The latest reflection of gender stereotypes is taking social media by storm, and surprisingly, many people are pointing out the "difference" between the two incredibly similar sweet treats.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sept. 8, 2023, TikTok user Gaby (@slimthickgabagool) shared a funny story about her boyfriend gendering several types of Chips Ahoy! cookies. With that said, read on to find out what constitutes a "boy cookie" versus a "girl cookie."

Plus, stick around to find out what the internet has to say.

A plate of chocolate chip cookies alongside a glass of milk.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

This woman's boyfriend thinks there are "boy cookies" and "girl cookies."

In the short video, Gaby recounted a recent — and hilarious — conversation she had with her man: "My boyfriend just came in the room and asked me who I had over. He said, 'What boy was here?' I was like, 'What?'" she stated, stressing her confusion and shock on the matter.

As she tried to figure out what led her boyfriend to think another guy had been in their home, he presented his rather unique evidence: "There's boy cookies in the pantry." Um, what? What does that even mean?!

Article continues below advertisement

For those wondering, the "boy cookies" Gaby's boyfriend was referring to were the Chips Ahoy! chunky chocolate chip cookies. Gaby further highlighted her confusion before revealing her boyfriend's explanation that "girls buy the chewy ones." News flash, buddy: No, we don't buy the chewy cookies!

Article continues below advertisement

Many poked fun at the idea of gendering Chips Ahoy! cookies.

The now-viral video, which has been viewed 5.2 million times and counting, received well over 4,000 comments from viewers poking fun at the idea that a person's cookie preference is based on their gender.

"Omg my bf eats crunchy, and I eat chewy," one person said in the comment section. A second TikTok user wrote, "My husband prefers the crunchy ones, but I love the chewy ones. So I guess it proves his theory."

Article continues below advertisement
TikToker @whinybtchenergy commented, "firm believer that the chewy chips ahoy enjoyers ate playdough or wanted to eat playdough."
Source: TikTok / @whinybtchenergy

"I'm a girl then cuz I will only eat chewy ones," another person commented.

Several others agreed:

  • "As a guy, I hate the crunchy ones but love the chewy Chips Ahoy."
  • "As a boy, I love chewy Chips Ahoy."
  • "I am a boy, and I like the chewy ones more."
  • "My bf is OBSESSED with the soft chewy ones."
  • My BFF's husband, a boy, exclusively buys the chewy ones."
Article continues below advertisement

In a similar fashion, many girls revealed they like the crunchy cookies better: "I guess I'm a boy," a female TikTok user shared. "I only eat the crunchy ones."

"As a girl, I love crunchier cookies," a second person added.

"I only like the crunchy Chips Ahoy, so I guess I'm a boy lol," another user penned, while someone else stated, "My bf buys the chewy, and I buy the crunchy…"

TikToker @zoebroerman commented, "As a girl, I hate the chewy chips ahoy."
Source: TikTok / @zoebroerman
Article continues below advertisement

A fifth TikTok user disclosed, "As a girl, I LOATH the chewy ones! He cray."

"As a woman… I despise the chewy ones," a relatable TikToker revealed. "Idk why but the texture feels so wrong."

Many other women agreed:

  • "As a girl, I love crunchier cookies."
  • "Lmao I'm a girl, and I've hated the chewy ones my whole life. The crunchy ones are top tier lol"
  • "As a girl, I hate chewy Chips Ahoy."

What do you think? Are "boy cookies" and "girl cookies" accurate? Let us know!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

A Mom Explains What "Mom Dinner" Is and It's Painfully Accurate for Busy Parents

"There's Literally Holes on the Back of the Cake" — Woman Documents Expensive Cake Fail

"These Are Pears From 1999" — Woman Finds Expired Food in Her Grandmother's Pantry

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.