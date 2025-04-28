The "I'm So Hungry" Trend on TikTok Is the Harmless Prank Literally Anyone Can Do "Telling my mom I'm so hungry I could eat her dog from college." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 28 2025, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@maddyharmss; @moemoneynoproblemz; @brookekhainess

Some TikTok trends are so intricate or require specific filters that, for some users, they just aren't worth attempting. When it comes to the "I'm so hungry" trend on TikTok, though, it's so easy that almost anyone on the app can take part in it. And, for the most part, it's a harmless trend that involves seeing the other person's face and reaction.

The idea behind the I'm so hungry trend is that the user says what (or who) they could eat because they're just that hungry. The delivery doesn't really matter. Instead, it's all about how the recipient reacts and what they say in response. And, while most of the videos are just for laughs, others appear to call out cheating partners.

What is the "I'm so hungry" trend on TikTok?

In the "I'm so hungry" trend, the user performing the prank typically remains off camera and keeps the victim, who could be a friend, loved one, or even a boss, in the frame the entire time. The user says, "I'm so hungry" at least twice before they drop the bomb. In some instances, they say they are "so hungry" they could eat their grandma's high school rival from 30 years ago. To which the grandma in question would respond in shock.

Other videos show users saying they are so hungry that they could "eat a dog." In this case, their unknowing dog would be the star of the video with no reaction other than to stare blankly at the user. Some of the I'm so hungry videos also show parents saying they're so hungry they could "eat a kid" just to get a reaction from their child.

In one video where a user in an Uber said out loud she was so hungry she could eat her Uber driver, he glanced back, not sure he heard her quite right. A user commented, "He had to get a good look of you for the police sketch." Another wrote, "Mind you this his first impression of you."

In another video, the prank trend backfired when the user said she was so hungry she could eat her dad's high school girlfriend. The user's mom chimed in after the dad asked why she would say that name and added, "Because it's garbage." The trend itself may have harmless intentions for the most part, but not all of the reactions are predictable.

Some TikTok users are using the trend to call out cheaters.

Another example of where the I'm so hungry trend went wrong is where users on TikTok used it to actually call out cheating parents or partners. In one video with the trend, the user wrote on the screen, "Saying I'm so hungry I could eat the girl he is always DMing." Her boyfriend immediately began to defend himself and claimed there was nothing to it. But for some users, that was a major red flag.