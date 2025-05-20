“We Demand the Following” — HOA Tries Bullying Non-HOA Resident Into a $100 Monthly Payment "A board member will swing by later this week to collect." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 20 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @roofistv - Unsplash | @Avi Waxman

A man is being harassed by a HOA who demanded he give them $100 a month, even though his property isn't part of a homeowner's association. Mr. Briggs (@roofistv) posted a viral TikTok showing off one of the letters from the HOA in question.

In the note, the HOA President Ronald Smith, who is labeled as a Block Captain and part of the Neighborhood Cleanliness Committee, argued that Mr. Briggs is benefiting from the HOA's street sweeping services. The same letter acknowledges Mr. Briggs doesn't fall under HOA guidelines, but that they're going to show up at his house to collect the money regardless. The TikToker reads the letter for his viewers in the video.

"Well it's been a few days but it looks like we got another one," he says at the top of the clip. Next, he proceeds to read the letter, which is dated May 5, 2025, to his viewers. Astoundingly, the text declares that although he isn't part of the HOA, they still want him to give them money for the street cleaning they pay for.

"Dear non-HOA member, Mr. Briggs, It has come to our attention that although your property lies just outside of the official boundaries of our homeowner's association, you are nevertheless benefiting from our contracted street sweeping service."

The letter goes on, "As you may have noticed, and we're most certain you have our streets are maintained on a weekly schedule paid for exclusively with the dues from the HOA community members. While your property does not fall under our jurisdictions, your home is adjacent to our HOA property, resulting in unearned aesthetic benefits and debris reduction at no cost to you." Following this, the TikToker makes an aside to his viewers, "Well, it don't hurt me any."

The HOA went on to state that because they decided to hire a service that happened to clean his property, without Mr. Briggs's request or approval, they nonetheless demand that he chip in for the street sweeping expenditure. They argued that since he was benefiting from the work they pay for, he should pony up. Again, this is despite the fact that the TikToker isn't a part of the Homeowner's Association.

Following this comment, he continued to narrate the letter, "Please understand: This is not a free service. Our members pay extra annual fees to ensure a clean and uniform appearance throughout the neighborhood, and it undermines our collective effort when non-members passively enjoy these benefits without financial contribution or acknowledgment."

Afterward, the letter made it clear in no uncertain terms that HOA President Ronald Smith would be taking it upon himself to send a board member to Mr. Briggs's house and collect the $100.

"We demand the following: Do not park on or in front of your house, especially during sweep days (every Monday and Thursday). We require you to donate to our street maintenance fund — we require a $75 monthly payment plus an extra $25 inconvenience fee for being a non-community member. A total of $100 a month — to offset the indirect usage. Acknowledge that, while not bound by our community bylaws, your participation in maintaining the visual integrity of our shared environment is most pertinent."

The HOA president capped off the message with writing: "Thank you for your immediate attention to this matter. A board member will swing by later this week to collect. Sincerely, President, Ronald Smith HOA Board, Block Captain, Neighborhood Cleanliness Committee"

Commenters who saw his video expressed that they were shocked by the audacity of the HOA President. "The words ‘demand’ and ‘require’ after acknowledging that you’re not within their boundary is WILD," one wrote.

Another came up with a way for Mr. Briggs to get back at the HOA President by posting up some signage on their home of his own. "Place a notice saying all unsolicited letters, flyers, are subject to a $300 fine on private property."

But someone else came up with their own revenge plot against the HOA community member. "Leave them an envelope with Monopoly money," they penned. One TikTok user came up with another solution, a message informing the HOA President that they simply need to stop sweeping in front of his house.

