'Summer House' Star Jesse Solomon on His Music Career: "I’m Not Just Winging It" (EXCLUSIVE) "I'm trying to be the first person on Bravo to kind of like, do it right. No offense." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 14 2025, 6:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

When Summer House fans met Jesse Solomon in Season 8, he instantly stood out. In addition to his 6'5, slender frame, his questionable career in finances and, more recently, his romantic relationships, made fans want to know more about him. Fortunately, Jesse had many more layers to add, including his love for music. We first saw Jesse express his musical chops on Summer House with a song he wrote to discuss his new experience living in the house, "What Would Jesse Solomon Do?"

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, Jesse has released more music and is on a quest to join the ranks of the best reality stars-turned-pop stars. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Jesse discussed his partnership with Fresca Mixed and his three-episode series with comedian Heather McMahan, "What's The Tee?" He also shared his plans for his music career and why he doesn't want to be known as another Bravolebrity artist.

Source: Instagram Jesse Solomon and West Wilson

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Solomon wants his music career to outlast his 'Summer House' fame.

Jesse has only been on Summer House for two seasons and counting. Still, he's already taken the necessary steps to secure several bags if his time on the show ends. After "What Would Jesse Solomon Do?" went viral, Jesse followed up with three singles, "Into My Own," "Back Pocket," and "Into Space."

Although his first song, which was a parody of all of the shenanigans happening in the Summer House abode, was an instant success, Jesse is taking every measure possible to avoid the "Don't Be Tardy for the Party/"Money Can't Buy You Class" treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm trying to be the first person on Bravo to kind of like, do it right," he said about his other Bravo musical peers. "No offense to those who have tried before me. But like I'm creating my own lane. Like, original, real music with, like, extremely talented producers and songwriters. I'm not, like, just winging it."

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse added that his new music shows his willingness to move away from his silly wordplay and show that his vocal abilities, which he began developing as a child.

"'What would Jesse Solomon do?' Was for fun; That was satire," he explained. "The other music I'm creating is with really talented people. So I'm hoping that, like, I continue to get better at it, and I am able to work with cooler and better people, and the people that I'm working with now have been amazing. And, yeah, I think, like, releasing original music is kind of like the key to building something real, as opposed to just going around DJing other people's music."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Jesse with the Summer House Season 9 cast.

Jesse says his music helps him avoid the hate he receives from Bravo fans.

Jesse may not want to have a music career that mirrors his Bravo peers, but he has some of the same problems that aren't unique to their shared experience. Much like his fellow Summer House, Real Housewives, or Below Deck cast members, he experiences online hate from fans. This increased after Summer House Season 9 as his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Lexi Wood, played out on Season 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse explained that he's not incredibly fazed by the comments he's received this season, as he keeps himself grounded in his passions. "Uh, with Fresca Mixed?" he joked when asked how he navigates online hate. "I work out every day. I go for long walks. I FaceTime my family and friends, and I'm blessed that I have, like, a good support system." Jesse also credited music for being his refuge from the online chatter, stating it has become an outlet for him to "express myself."

Article continues below advertisement

"Making music has been a really nice outlet, and cool way to kind of, like, express myself outside of being like this, you know, big, goofy idiot on who's partying in the Hamptons on TV," he said. "I do lots of things. I try to eat healthy and just like, not really read the negative comments."