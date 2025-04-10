The Ups and Downs of 'Summer House Stars' Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood's Dating Drama Lexi's recent social media activity hints at her and Jesse's relationship status. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 10 2025, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Bravo / Mega

Since the Season 9 premiere of Summer House, sparks have been flying between Jesse Solomon and newbie Lexi Wood. But, of course, where there's chemistry, there's drama!

Jesse's commitment issues clash hard with Lexi's relationship-focused approach, and it's clear their dating styles aren't exactly a match made in heaven. Now, many viewers can't help but wonder if Jesse and Lexi are still going strong months after the cameras stopped rolling.

Source: Bravo

Are Jesse and Lexi from 'Summer House' still dating?

Despite making things official on Summer House, it looks like Jesse and Lexi are no longer dating. While it hasn't been officially confirmed, Lexi's recent social media activity hints that she's moved on from her co-star.

First, Lexi cropped both Ciara Miller and Jesse out of a cast photo, and she's been getting a little sassy on TikTok. On March 27, she lip-synced to a scene from Euphoria, where Maddy Perez calls out her on-again, off-again abusive boyfriend, Nate Jacobs, for love-bombing her and making empty promises. Fans quickly speculated that Lexi was throwing shade at her relationship with Jesse.

Then, just a few days later, she posted a "Get Ready With Me" video, lip-syncing to audio that bluntly said, "If he is that easily led, if you go away for a few days and he's not f--king strong enough in his own mind to keep his d--k in his f--king pants. Well, then he can f--k off anyway."

Things got even more interesting on the April 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when Lexi was asked about a photo of Jesse holding hands with costar Paige DeSorbo. "I think Jesse should do whatever Jesse wants to do," she replied, keeping things casual.

For context, on April 8, Jesse posted a photo from a visit to his buddy West Wilson's Complex office, alongside some Summer House costars, including Paige. In the caption, he wrote, "Thanks for having us West. Also, Paige and I are ready to take our relationship public. Love you my sweet petunia."

In the two photos, Jesse and Paige smiled and stood next to each other, with their hands clearly touching. Paige played along in the comment section but quickly shut down any relationship rumors, stating, "This is how rumors start."

Lexi and Jesse's relationship was packed with drama.

Now, let's dive into the drama! In Episode 7, while Lexi's away for the weekend, Jesse has quite the night. After a day of partying, he barges in on Imrul Hassan's threesome with two girls. He ends up staying in the room for 37 minutes (thanks to the editors for the play-by-play), and the audio even catches Jesse saying, "soooo good" before he leaves the room.

Jesse claims all he did was get his toes sucked, but Lexi believes there's more to the story. On the April 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy asked Lexi about the infamous "ToeGate," and she said, "I don't believe it was only a toe." Lexi also shared that, upon rewatching the episodes, she'd noticed many "red flags."

But wait — it gets worse. That same weekend Lexi's away, Jesse openly flirts with Ciara, even admitting he would have made a move on her last summer if his BFF West hadn't "called dibs" first. He also says he'd be interested in dating her if the opportunity was there.