'Summer House' Newcomer Lexi Wood Says She Loves to Party With Her Parents

By Allison DeGrushe Published March 12 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET

As the latest season of Summer House continues to capture audiences and dominate television screens across the country, viewers have become increasingly curious about one of the newest additions to the cast, Lexi Wood. The model and social media influencer has been gradually sharing more about her life, allowing fans to get a deeper sense of who she is beyond her glamorous online presence.

During the show, Lexi opened up about an especially personal topic — her family. She spoke candidly about her parents and discussed the close bond she shares with them. In fact, she went so far as to describe her relationship with her parents as being "closer than most people," hinting at a uniquely strong familial connection that has shaped her into the person she is today.

'Summer House' star Lexi Wood is very close with her parents.

On Sept. 22, 1997, Lexi Wood was born to her parents, Scott Wood and Shannon Cassidy Wood. The couple, who are also parents to Lexi's older sister Tiffany, tied the knot back in 1993 and have been happily married for over 30 years.

Lexi's father, Scott, has spent his life in public service as a dedicated firefighter. Despite his heroic line of work, Scott prefers to keep a relatively low profile. However, Lexi's mother, Shannon, is much more active on social media, often sharing glimpses of their family life and sweet snapshots of her husband with her thousands of Instagram followers.

Shannon, a former model herself, has clearly had a significant influence on both of her daughters' careers in the industry. With her firsthand experience in the modeling world, she undoubtedly provided guidance and support as Lexi and Tiffany pursued their own paths in the business.

But modeling isn't the only thing that connects this tight-knit family. Lexi, along with her mom and sister, co-hosts the 6&9 podcast, where the trio gets candid about relationships, personal growth, and life's many adventures.

Lexi Wood said she parties with her parents all the time.

During the Feb. 26, 2025, episode of Summer House, Lexi Wood gives viewers a glimpse into her tight-knit family dynamic when the cast discovers that she and Jesse Solomon hit the club — with her parents in tow!

Lexi casually explains that she works closely with her mom and sister, which means they frequently visit New York for business meetings and various ventures. And when they're in town? They don't just stop by — they stay at her place! It's clear that family time isn't just a once-in-a-while thing for Lexi; they're always around, whether for work or fun.

Later, in a confessional, Lexi reflects on just how strong her bond with her family is, describing it as "definitely closer than probably most people." She elaborates, saying, "We are friends, we are business partners, we are family."

As the episode continues, a montage rolls, showing Lexi partying not just with her sister but also with her parents. And according to her, this isn't some rare occurrence — it's just how they roll! "I don't think I've ever really partied without my mom and sister," she admits, smiling.

But the most iconic revelation? Lexi shares that her family is so much a part of her social life that even club owners recognize her parents. "Club owners, like, know my parents by name," she says with a grin. "I'll literally be like, 'Hey, rolling up with my parents,' and they'll be like, 'Slay, this is great!'"