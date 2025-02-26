Kyle's "Rage Text" to Paige on 'Summer House' Leaked on Social Media — And Its Explosive! The main focus of Kyle's "rage text" is on Paige's good friend Hannah. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 26 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

With every new season of Summer House comes plenty of new drama for viewers to obsess over together! In Season 9, one major explosive storyline centers around Kyle Cooke and Paige DeSorbo.

In a preview for the Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, episode, Paige receives a "rage text" from Kyle, seemingly about Craig Conover. However, that's not really the case — dedicated fans have decoded the message, revealing it's actually about someone else entirely. Here's what you need to know!

Source: Bravo

'Summer House' fans have reportedly decoded the rage text Kyle sent Paige during filming.

Although Kyle does briefly mention Paige's now ex-boyfriend Craig in the "rage text," the main focus of his rant is on a woman named Hannah. Unsurprisingly, most fans believe he's referring to comedian Hannah Berner, aka Paige's good friend, podcast co-host, and former Summer House star.

In the text, Kyle allegedly expressed disbelief over where Hannah is these days since leaving the hit Bravo reality show: "I can't believe where Hannah is at [three] years later. I'm f--king apes--t," Kyle reportedly wrote, according to a Reddit screenshot.

The reality star and entrepreneur also went on to voice his frustration about Hannah's past actions, especially regarding a podcast appearance with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.

"First, telling Alex Cooper I cheated on Amanda right up until our wedding and the pain we f--king suffered because of that podcast when it was at its peak. Which I never f--king confronted you or her about," Kyle shared. "Now this? You've been with her this entire time and are now out there saying you wish you stood up for her [in] Season 5. Now this? Is this what you think as well?"

Kyle also apparently took a jab at Hannah's popularity, or lack thereof, within the Summer House universe: "Hannah had the lowest Q rating... entire network a.k.a. likability just ask Dave Kaplan drunk and he'll tell you."

After the heated rant, Kyle seemingly apologized to Paige, explaining that he couldn't vent to his wife, Amanda Batula, due to the fallout from previous drama. "Sorry to barrage you, I was just heated in the moment. Can't vent to Amanda [because] she basically divorced me for potentially hurting your guys' friendship with the spritz stuff," Kyle supposedly stated, per a screenshot via Bravo and Cocktails on Instagram.

Kylie continued, "And I don't understand how lies keep getting…" but the text message abruptly cuts off, leaving the rest of his thought unclear. The incomplete sentence leaves room for speculation, with fans and viewers wondering what Kyle was trying to express.