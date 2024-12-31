Paige DeSorbo Says Breakup with Craig Conover Was the "Right Decision" for Both of Them "No one did anything, it wasn't like a bad thing," Paige said of her split from Craig. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 31 2024, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @paige_desorbo

Could this year get any worse? Apparently, it can! On Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo announced her split from fellow reality TV personality Craig Conover after three years together.

The news comes as a surprise, especially since just weeks ago, Craig dismissed breakup rumors and shared his desire to marry Paige in the near future. So, what went wrong? Why did the Bravolebrities break up? Here's what we know so far.

Why did Paige and Craig break up?

At the time of writing, neither Paige nor Craig has revealed the exact reason for their breakup. However, during the December 30 episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, Paige hinted that the split wasn't triggered by one specific event.

Paige also addressed the rumors that she was pressured to wait until Southern Charm or Summer House aired before revealing the breakup. She firmly stated, "No one can tell me what to do. Like, the network has power, but they don't have that much power. So, that was not a real thing. Rumors of us breaking up months ago again, also, not a real thing."

She also confessed that she wasn't expecting the relationship to end, calling the situation "weird" and acknowledging the emotional complexity. "It's weird, obviously it's weird. Like, it's very weird," she shared on the podcast. "I wasn't expecting this, obviously, when we first started dating, like you don't think, 'Oh, what's going to happen? Will we get married, will we not?' You're just kind of in this relationship."

Reflecting on the changes that come with getting older, Paige continued, "I mean I started dating Craig when I was 29 and I'm 32 now. And your thirties, for women, really are very transformative, and you change a lot and you grow a lot, and him as well." "Not to sound traditional and old-fashioned, but this is not a situation where I have a 50-part series of like, 'Who the f--k was I dating?' Like, could not be more opposite," she said.

Paige said she believes she and Craig will "remain friends."

On the podcast, Paige also shared that she still has "so much love and respect" for Craig, calling him "one of the best people" she's ever met. "I will remain the biggest fan of him, and want the best for him," she said. "And he truly will get the best because he is the best."

Despite the positive feelings, Paige described their breakup as the "right decision" for both of them, especially as they move forward in different directions. "It's a very sad thing," the reality TV star admitted, adding, "I know I said I would never cry on the internet but like, it's OK if I cry on the pod. I feel like that's OK."