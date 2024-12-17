Inside Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson's Messy Couples' Spat on Social Media "She made a big mistake," Tom said on Instagram. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Dec. 17 2024, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tomsandoval1

December 2024 just isn't Tom Sandoval's month. First, he announced in November that his restaurant with bestie Tom Schwartz is closing down at the end of December. Then, the news broke that Vanderpump Rules is getting a new cast for its twelfth season. Now it looks like Sandoval and girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson broke up. But did they really, or is their very public fight on Instagram just a publicity stunt?

At this point, either of those could be the truth when it comes to Sandoval. But at one point during their tiff on social media, Victoria accused Sandoval of cheating. And, as VPR fans know, that is very, shall we say, on brand for him. Still, what's the truth when it comes to Victoria and Sandoval now?

Did Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson break up?

On Dec. 17, Victoria shared a post in her Instagram Stories where she alluded to Sandoval cheating on her. Afterward, she shared another post to apologize for the claims that Sandoval was unfaithful to her. She wrote that she had "a true misjudgment in a situation" and that Tom has "actually been the most supportive partner." She also wrote that Tom's past behavior sometimes clouds her judgment when it comes to him.

But that doesn't take away from the fact that, around this same time, Sandoval unfollowed Victoria and he removed almost all of the pictures of her from his Instagram. Sandoval went on Instagram Live briefly following what appeared to be a spat between himself and Victoria and seemed to set the record straight a bit about where they stand.

"Victoria is calling me, she made a big mistake," Sandoval said during his short Instagram Live. It appears that they are still together, despite the back and forth on Instagram. But VPR fans think Sandoval and Victoria are headed for the end of their relationship now that the show isn't bringing back Sandoval or any of the other OG cast members.

Someone on Reddit replied to a comment asking what others believe is the reason for the split, even if it was temporary and Sandoval and Victoria are back together. "He is broke and lost the VPR gig!" They responded. "Victoria didn't sign up for that." Another Redditor replied that the entire thing was fabricated for a publicity stunt "to stay relevant."

Victoria Lee Robinson hinted at Tom Sandoval cheating.

If Sandoval cheated on Victoria, it wouldn't be the first time he was unfaithful in a relationship. Before Victoria deleted her Stories, she posted one where she all but said Sandoval cheated on her. She wrote, "Wow… you guys were right. Tiger never changes its stripes. He loves the best friends apparently. I feel like a fool. Completely heartbroken."