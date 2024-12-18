James Kennedy's Statement About His Domestic Violence Arrest Addresses His Sobriety "I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 18 2024, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@itsjameskennedy

As a Vanderpump Rules OG, James Kennedy became the "number one guy in the group" after Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval soured viewers on them. But after James was arrested for domestic violence against girlfriend Ally Lewber, his star began to fall. And now he has finally released a statement about the domestic violence charge and his sobriety.

Article continues below advertisement

On Dec. 10, James was arrested at his and Ally's home in Burbank. His arrest record was later made public and in it, authorities wrote that the woman who called the police said James picked her up and threw her to the ground. Ally wrote on Instagram that she is taking some time privately and now, James is apparently doing the same.

Article continues below advertisement

James Kennedy released a statement about his domestic violence arrest.

On Dec. 17, James shared on Instagram that he is ready to focus on "meaningful changes" in his life. It sounds like this is in reference to alcohol use, which VPR viewers saw him struggle with in the past. On the show, James worked to get sober after displaying disrespectful and disruptive behavior while under the influence of alcohol. It looks like that's what he attributed to the crime he was accused of regarding Ally.

"l am committed to making meaningful changes in my life," James wrote on his Stories. "I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones. Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me."

Article continues below advertisement

James's attorneys, Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine, spoke with NBC News about his misdemeanor charges. "We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city's attorneys will decide not to file formal charges," they shared in a statement to the outlet.

Ally Lewber moved out of her home with James Kennedy.