Ally Lewber Thanks Fans for Their Support Amid James Kennedy's Domestic Violence Arrest "I'm okay and taking the time I need right now." By Chrissy Bobic Updated Dec. 16 2024, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@allylewber

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

After Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy was arrested for domestic violence involving girlfriend Ally Lewber, fans were shocked. Following the major cast shakeup on the Bravo series, they had rooted for James to succeed beyond reality TV fame. But the incident and look back on James's past behavior on the show caused many of his most dedicated supporters to falter. Now, Ally has broken her silence about what James was arrested for.

On VPR, James found a solid relationship with Ally after two dysfunctional relationships with two other women on the show. And after he stopped drinking, viewers believed that James was headed for greener pastures, especially with Ally by his side following the Season 11 finale. But outside of the show, things might have changed dramatically.

Ally Lewber breaks her silence about James Kennedy.

On Dec. 15, Ally posted something on her Instagram Stories about the incident with James. Although she didn't say James's name specifically or outright mention the domestic violence accusations and his arrest, it was clear that her statement of sorts was meant to reference what happened with James a few days prior.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," Ally wrote in her Stories. "I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time." As one user on Reddit pointed out, Ally's post doesn't deny what happened with James, and it may be an indication of where the pair stand now. But for the time being, it's unclear if Ally and James have a future together.

The details of James Kennedy's arrest record were released.

When the news broke about James being arrested for domestic violence, some VPR fans and James supporters wondered if it might be a misunderstanding. But after the police report was made public, it shed some light on what may have happened between James and Ally. According to the report, Ally told police that James "lifted her up and threw her to the ground." He was then arrested for domestic violence.