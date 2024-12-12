'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Was Arrested After a Domestic Violence Incident He was taken into custody on Dec. 10. By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 12 2024, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: mega

Content warning: This article mentions content some readers may find upsetting, including domestic violence. Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is known for drama, but this time, it seems he may have taken things too far. On Dec. 12, it was reported that the DJ and reality TV star was arrested in Burbank, Calif. for misdemeanor domestic violence on the previous Tuesday.

Early accounts of the incident were first published by TMZ and included information from witnesses that give a picture of what went down — and in fact, this isn't James's first time facing accusations of domestic abuse. Here's what we know.

James Kennedy was arrested for domestic violence.

According to law enforcement, who spoke to TMZ, police were dispatched to a home in Burbank after reports of a man and woman loudly arguing. Witnesses reportedly identified the Bravo star and saw him grabbing at the woman, though no visible injuries were found on her by police.

It's currently unclear whether the woman involved was James's current girlfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Ally Lewber, though the two did attend a holiday party together at Kathy Hilton's home on the night of the arrest.

As of writing, the Burbank City Attorney's Office is reportedly reviewing the case for potential charges, and James was released from jail after posting bail for a whopping $20,000.

James Kennedy has faced domestic violence rumors before.

This isn't the first time that James and Ally's relationship has been called into question on suspicions of domestic violence. In fact, Ally was questioned about the accusations against James by fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay on her Scheananigans podcast. "I think it was two years ago now [after the MTV Movie & TV Awards], and [Teddi Mellencamp] said that they were heading to an afterparty at TomTom," she said.

"During that car ride, there was an altercation between two people in the car, which made her and Teddi have to get out of the car. ...They had to separate the two individuals in the car ... and now there’s rumors flying around that Teddi might have hinted at an altercation between you and James," she said to Ally.

However, Ally said that although it was them in the car, there was no altercation.

"That’s crazy to me that that’s the most asked question ... That makes me really sad, because no, I’m good. That never happened. There was no physical altercation,” she said.

“Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun," she continued. "But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault. I was not bleeding, and they didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that.”

As mentioned, there has been no confirmation as to whether Ally was involved in James's domestic violence incident on Dec. 10, but rumors certainly suggest so.