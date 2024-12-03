Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Rules' Could Never Be the Same Without Lisa Vanderpump — or Could It? 'VPR' fans can't take any more bad news, OK? By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 3 2024, 6:51 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

On Nov. 26, 2024, Bravo fans worldwide rushed to their nearest grocery store to access ingredients for the strongest Pumptini they could make, as the day marked the end of an era. After 11 seasons of messy fights, friendship dilemmas, and a little thing called Scandoval, the network announced Vanderpump Rules was over, at least as fans know it.

Bravo shared that VPR would be moving forward with Season 12 without its core cast — Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Ariana Madix, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies — at the center of the drama. The news was a lot for fans to unpack, as many of us recall seeing most of the cast since the series premiered in 2013.

In between the tears and cry-angles, VPR fans quickly turned to the long-running show's future. Many wondered if starting over meant also moving forward without the show's central figure and the owner of where it all began, SUR Nightclub, Lisa Vanderpump.

Source: Bravo

Is Lisa Vanderpump leaving 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Many come and go in reality TV, but best believe Lisa is here to stay. The Bravolebrity will return to Vanderpump Rules Season 12, and was the only one from the original cast that was marked safe. I mean, what is Vanderpump Rules without the Head Pump in charge herself?

In a press release from announcing the news of plans to reboot VPR, Bravo was adamant that Lisa's future on the series would remain. The businesswoman will tap into the role many OG VPR fans remember, as she uses her restaurant expertise to guide a new group of young SURvers. "Under Lisa Vanderpump’s watchful eye, the West Hollywood mainstay SUR—and now TomTom—welcomes the next batch of servers, hosts, and bartenders rife with plenty of drama, situationships and frenemies," the release wrote.

In addition to the confirmation Lisa would remain in the fold, she confirmed her original chapter of VPR was over but that she was looking forward to working with the "next generation" of cast members.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” she said. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Source: Bravo

Who will be in the new 'Vanderpump Rules' cast?

While fans can breathe easier knowing Lisa, Ken, Pandora, and her beloved dogs will be the only familiar faces on Vanderpump Rules Season 12, many still want to know who the new employees will be. Production for the new season is set to begin in 2025, though no names haven't been attached to the new cast.

Amid the casting changes, Bravo's head honcho Andy Cohen cryptically addressed the show's ending by posting its theme song on his X (formerly Twitter) account, "these were the best days of our lives…"

these were the best days of our lives… — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 26, 2024

In December 2024, he further addressed the decision, stating on his Sirius XM radio show that it was the "absolute right thing to do" and allowed fans to get back to the "entire point of the show," which was initially centered around Lisa and the people who worked at her restaurant.

Many fans of VPR have agreed the show seemingly lost its way as seasons progressed. The show began as a spinoff for Lisa during her impressive run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, in later years, she became less and less of the show's focus, and reclaim her rightful crown in VPR Season 12.