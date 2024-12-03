'VPR' Star Kristen Doute's Gender Reveal Appears to Be an Understated Affair

With Vanderpump Rules getting a new cast for the next season, everything is up in the air for the show's future. But former star Kristen Doute, who was axed from the show in 2020, appears to be completely unbothered by the VPR drama. And she's totally, adorably, happily pregnant.

Kristen and her fiancé, Luke Broderick, are expecting their first child together after no small effort to realize their dream. They had intended to keep the gender reveal a surprise until they were ready to announce it. But eagle-eyed fans watching the pair like hawks spotted a major clue. Here's what we know about the preciously understated affair and what the gender of Kristen's baby might be.

Is this Kristen Doute's understated gender reveal?

In a since-deleted Instagram story (via YouTube), Kristen shared a picture of herself and Luke smiling at the camera. The image showed both of them wearing a hoodie, with the caption, "mom and dad want to be the ones to announce" the baby's gender. She also thanked Brittany Cartwright for the hoodies they're wearing. But, most tellingly, the image is in black and white. Which has led fans to speculate that the color of their hoodies may reveal the baby's gender.

The duo was later photographed out and about wearing those exact hoodies, and there may be a major hint contained in the colorized version: the hoodie Kristen wore in the Instagram story is pink. So is that a hint? Some are suggesting that it means she and Luke are expecting a little girl. However, it's all speculation. And there's always the chance it's a distraction meant to confuse the issue.

Either way, images shared online of what appear to be the gender reveal party show a typically-Kristen-like understated affair with witty napkins that read, "Just here for the sex." Along with a banner boasting blue and pink colors with the words, "Twinkle, twinkle, little star ... how I wonder what you are?"

Kristen's pregnancy didn't come easily.

The entire affair is charming, understated, and very "Kristen." She's known for being a casual, down-to-earth, and relatable personality who stood out in the larger-than-life VPR cast.

Yet while Kristen makes everything seem casual and natural, there was one thing she struggled with: conceiving her baby. She announced the pregnancy through an interview with People, explaining that she and Luke knew that conceiving at her age (41) might be tough. She told the outlet, "After our pregnancy loss last year, we decided to start trying in early 2024. I knew my age could be a factor in conceiving, so Luke and I discussed going for an extra push, a little help."

Kristen continued, "In late summer, we decided to meet with a fertility specialist to learn about our options and what could be the next step if we decided to go that route. The next month was a whirlwind — getting educated on fertility, and eventually hormone shots and preparing my body for IUI (intrauterine insemination)."

Luckily, although it felt like a long time, it wasn't long before Kristen and Luke had their good news, she shared. "The two weeks following the IUI procedure felt like years. To get a correct outcome on a pregnancy test, two weeks' time had to pass and I had to wait it out but in my heart, I knew it had worked. I tested one day early and got the big PREGNANT result staring back at me."