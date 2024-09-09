Kristen Doute Says She Is Now in Her "Ex-Girlfriend" Era After Getting Engaged to Luke Broderick

Following a dramatic first season of The Valley, fans were hopeful that Kristen Doute would get the happily ever after she hoped for with boyfriend Luke Broderick. Not only were the pair one of the few in the cast without a shared home they owned, but they also weren't very close to getting married. Now, they can check the latter off their list, because Kristen and Luke are engaged.

Of course, this comes hot off the heels of two other couples from Season 1 of The Valley calling it quits. But hey, Bravo giveth and Bravo taketh away. And if fans have anything to say about it, they'll get to see the planning and aftermath of Luke's proposal play out on the show at some point. Preferably, in the second season.

Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick are engaged.

On Sept. 7, 2024, Kristen shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself with an engagement ring on her finger and Luke with a sash that said something that looks like "Future Mr." In the caption under this post, Kristen wrote, "Entering my ex-girlfriend era." After sharing multiple failed or volatile relationships on Vanderpump Rules, you can't really blame Kristen for being positively giddy about (technically) being an ex-girlfriend this time around.

In the comments under the post, Luke wrote, "What a week in Maui baby!! Told you we'd never forget it." She commented back to admit that she missed all of the signs that Luke was going to propose, which is pretty out of character for the woman who was the relationship investigator on Vanderpump Rules back in the day.

Does Kristen get engaged on 'The Valley'?

Kristen and Luke got engaged around the time that Season 2 of The Valley was well into filming. In fact, the Maui trip might be the cast trip of the season, since there is typically one every season. So it makes sense for Luke's proposal to be part of the second season and for Kristen to finally get her due, whereas the first season saw her on the outs with some of the other cast members.

Fellow Valley star Nia Booko shared an Instagram post about Kristen's proposal, so it seems that she and husband Daniel Booko were also in attendance, which means the proposal is almost guaranteed to have happened during filming. Brittany Cartwright also posted about being in Maui with the rest of the gang. Well, more or less the rest of them. Now, the question is where the two lovebirds will live.