Jax Taylor Says He Will "Make an Excellent Ex-Husband" After Split From Brittany Cartwright

In August 2024, seven months after their separation, Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor. They had been married for four years at the time of their official separation, and they share one child, their son, Cruz. And on Sept. 6, 2024, Jax Taylor broke his silence about the divorce and his feelings about Brittany now.

On the podcast Jax shares with Brittany, When Reality Hits, he opened up a little bit about the split and why he believes Brittany filed for divorce. According to Jax, his tendency to be quick to anger is likely part of the reason behind why Brittany decided she was fed up. But he had more to say about the divorce and his relationship with his soon-to-be ex, moving forward.

Jax Taylor breaks his silence about his divorce.

Although Jax and Brittany share the podcast, he hosted the Sept. 6 episode without her. While he spoke to life coach Scott Kaufman about going to therapy and bettering himself, Jax also shared intimate details about what he has learned about himself.

"My anger is a huge, huge thing for me. I just spiral," Jax shared. "And unfortunately, it's been taking a toll on my marriage. And that's obviously why we've come to [what] happened." But Jax also shared his thoughts about the divorce now, after Brittany filed and after he moved out of their formerly shared home.

"Brittany did file for divorce. I understand why she did and I agree, this is the right decision for our family," Jax said on the podcast. "I will always love and care for Brittany. I mean, she's the mother of my beautiful son. All I want for us is to be amicable co-parents and even hopefully, really really good friends one day. I know I'm an amazing father and I know that I will make an excellent ex-husband."

Jax Taylor officially moved out of his and Brittany's home.

For those who are still hopeful or even curious about a reconciliation, this seems to be the real deal for the pair, whose relationship played out on Vanderpump Rules before they headed over to The Valley. Jax also shared on the same When Reality Hits episode that he moved out of the house he and Brittany purchased together before they welcomed their son.