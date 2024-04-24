Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo 'The Valley' Star Kristen Doute Is on a Mission to Start a Family Kristen reflects, "Watching all of my friends over the past few years get married, have babies, grow their families ... Like, when's my time?" By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 24 2024, Published 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Despite getting the boot from Vanderpump Rules in 2020, Kristen Doute hasn't let it deter her from her aspirations. The reality TV star has done pretty well for herself — she's since launched a podcast, wrote a book, created her own fashion line and pinot grigio wine, and landed a main role in Bravo's VPR spinoff series The Valley.

With her flourishing career in mind, many fans are now wondering if Kristen is gearing up to settle down and start a family with her longtime partner, Luke Broderick. So, is there a baby on the way? Here's what we know.

So, is Kristen Doute from 'The Valley' pregnant?

At the time of writing, Kristen Doute is not pregnant — but she and her Colorado-based boyfriend are eager to become parents! In fact, Season 1 of Bravo's The Valley has focused heavily on Kristen and Luke's desire to have a child.

Reflecting on her friends' marital bliss and growing families, Kristen tells producers in the series premiere, "Watching all of my friends over the past few years get married, have babies, grow their families ... I'm the oldest girl in this group. Like, when's my time?"

In the second episode, Kristen candidly shares her anxieties with Luke, predominantly concerning her body. She tells him, "The only thing I second-guess is my own body." "I can't just get knocked up like any day of the week, and I feel like it might be really difficult," she explains. "I'm 40. I’m five years past a geriatric pregnancy ... that's f--ked up."

Nevertheless, Kristen remains committed to not allowing her fears to derail her dream of having a family. "I don't want to keep talking about that or thinking about it or saying it out loud because I feel like, it's like I'm putting that out into the universe," she tells Luke. "I'm just trying to not put all this stress and pressure on myself."

Luke and Kristen recently appeared on the Vanderpump Rules After Show and revealed they are deviating from the norm. Instead of adhering to tradition and tying the knot first, they have decided to put marriage on the back burner for the time being, prioritizing their desire to start a family first.

"Yeah, we both want [marriage] someday, and we want it when we feel like things have stabilized. But with Kristen's timeline, her body clock, the baby's more the priority," Luke says. "I know that she will be a fantastic mother, and I know we'll both be dedicated to that child no matter what."

Kristen experienced a "terrifying" miscarriage in 2023.

On the Nov. 26, 2023, episode of their podcast, Balancing Act with Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick, the couple shared that they suffered a miscarriage at six weeks. "I genuinely can't believe that we're putting this out there ... but I feel like for our listeners to understand where we are mentally and how difficult it is to talk about anything else, we have to kinda get this out there," Luke told listeners. "We find out that Kristen's pregnancy is not a viable pregnancy."

Kristen added, "I only feel comfortable talking about this because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this. Or, I know so many women have been through this."

"It's really f--king terrifying because you always think, 'What's wrong? What did I do wrong? Could I have done something different?'" she continued. "And my doctor and my friends have told me, inside and out, up and down, that there's no reason — you can Google it 'til the day you die — there is literally no cause."