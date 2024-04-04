Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Reunion Was Full of Looks and Drama From smart business attire to sheer revenge dresses that will make some heads turn, the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 looks didn't disappoint. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 4 2024, Published 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Having a great reunion look has become the standard for Bravolebrities. In the early aughts of Real Housewives, the reunions were essentially business dress. Now, Bravo reunion episodes could be seen as their own personal fashion show. The Vanderpump Rules cast didn't disappoint when it came to their looks for the Season 11 reunion. The conversation may have been tense, but the looks served by the cast were downright devastating.

The season finale was certainly an explosive one. The back and forth between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval continues with accusations of attempted pet murder and lines continue to be drawn in the sand between the group. Lala Kent gets frustrated by Ariana’s mission to destroy Tom and says that he has already been brought down enough. Lala’s words may be fuel for the flame at the upcoming reunion, and while viewers wait for part one to air, they at least get to see what the cast will be wearing.

Lisa Vanderpump

Source: Bravo

The queen herself, Lisa Vanderpump, continues to keep things business-focused, including her reunion look, which reminds everyone that she’s the boss.

Ariana Madix

Source: Bravo

Ariana’s look is definitely giving “revenge-body,” which makes sense given that she’ll be seated directly across from the person who she wishes to take revenge on the most. It’s clear that she has plans to continue doing what she can to ruin his life and is seemingly losing friendships the longer she continues this fight.

Tom Sandoval

Source: Bravo

Tom keeps it simple in a green suit and a face that clearly shows that he doesn't want to be there to deal with Ariana’s wrath. He looks miserable, but ultimately, it’s his own fault. Still, some are saying that Ariana has done enough to him already.

Katie Maloney

Never disappointing in the style department, Katie Maloney looks sleek and sophisticated in a metallic fantasy of a dress. The dress is form-fitting and very classy.

Tom Schwartz

Compared to the rest of the Vanderpump Rules crew, Tom Schwartz is keeping it casual. Apparently, the maroon suit that he chose is his “favorite suit of all time.”

Lala Kent

Source: Bravo

Lala seems to be going for the Greecian goddess look in this lilac dress. Rumors have suggested that Ariana “eviscerated” Lala during the reunion, so fans will have to wait and see whether or not it's true. Given what Lala said during the Season 11 finale, there’s a good chance that her light defense of Tom may be the source of their issues.

Scheana Shay

Who doesn’t love gold? Scheana Shay is also channeling her inner-Greecian goddess, but with a sparkling and sheer gold dress that really accentuates her tan.

James Kennedy

DJ James Kennedy is rocking a light pink suit at the reunion, rounding it out with some white sneakers to give the “fashionable-business casual” look.

Ally Lewber

Viewers are somewhat annoyed that Ally Lewber wasn't included on the seating chart, as she has done enough in the season to deserve one. Despite this, she has a great reunion look, rocking a pink dress that offsets James’s suit quite nicely.

Brock Davies

Source: Bravo