Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Her Daughter, Pandora, Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Congratulations are in order because Pandora Vanderpump, the only daughter of TV personality Lisa Vanderpump and businessman Ken Todd, is pregnant with her second child! Lisa shared the joyful news in November 2024.

"She hasn't announced it yet but tonight it's pretty obvious," Lisa told People on the red carpet at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala on Friday, November 15. "Yeah, we are expecting our second grandchild, so it's very exciting." As we celebrate this happy announcement, here's everything you need to know about Pandora's pregnancy, including her due date.

When is Pandora Vanderpump's due date?

As of now, Pandora Vanderpump's exact due date remains a mystery to the public, but we may be able to make an educated guess! At the Vanderpump Dogs Gala, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that she knows the sex of her second grandchild — but she decided to keep the details under wraps for now.

Typically, expecting parents find out their baby's sex during the mid-pregnancy ultrasound, which usually occurs between 18 and 22 weeks, or around the fifth month of pregnancy. However, with advancements in prenatal care, some doctors can now perform these tests as early as the middle or end of the first trimester, around 10 weeks or later.

So, if Pandora's pregnancy follows this more recent trend, it's possible that she is still in the earlier stages of her pregnancy, which would suggest that her due date is likely a few months away. Of course, this is all speculation at this point, but fans will surely be eager to learn more as the months progress. Until then, we can only wait for more updates from Pandora or Lisa as the family prepares to welcome another little bundle of joy into the world!

Pandora and Jason welcome their first child, Teddy, in 2021.

A decade after exchanging vows, Pandora and her husband, Jason Sabo, welcomed their first child together — a son named Theodore "Teddy" Sabo. Born in November 2021, little Teddy quickly became the star of the family!

Pandora shared the joyful news of his arrival with a heartfelt Instagram post, describing Teddy as "6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy." She posted a black-and-white photo of the family of three holding hands and wrote, "Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved, little Teddy!"

Since Teddy's birth, Lisa and her husband, Ken, have become doting grandparents, frequently sharing moments with him on social media. They've developed a very close bond with their grandson, even hosting birthday parties and a christening celebration!

During one of her appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Lisa couldn't help but gush about her grandson, sweetly describing him as "the best thing to ever happen" to her. She got emotional as she spoke about Teddy, saying, "He is just everything, and I get so emotional talking about it because I loved my children so much, and I didn't know how it was going to be. And then he was here, and I just couldn't believe it didn't happen sooner because it's the best thing."