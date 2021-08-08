Pandora Vanderpump Sabo's Net Worth Is Only Increasing With Her Family Businesses

Fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or Vanderpump Rules will recognize Lisa Vanderpump 's daughter Pandora . The 35-year-old is no stranger to business ventures, and after several successful family collaborations, including businesses such as Vanderpump Wines, fans want to know: what is Pandora's net worth?

And what about those rumors that she's pregnant? Read on for everything we know about Pandora Vanderpump Sabo.

So, what is Pandora Vanderpump Sabo's net worth? According to CelebrityNetWorth , Pandora Vanderpump Sabo is worth an estimated $5 million. In August 2011, Pandora briefly joined the cast of RHOBH shortly after marrying Jason. This initial foray into reality TV caused waves due to the timing of the wedding, which happened quickly after the death of fellow cast member Russell Armstrong.

Pandora's husband of twenty years, Jason Sabo, is no business slouch either. According to his LinkedIn, Jason is the National Director of Prestige Accounts. He and Pandora have collaborated on a wine titled Vanderpump Rosé through Palm Bay International. Between the two of them, it seems like Pandora and Jason are quite adept at collaborating, both with each other and their family.

Pandora is currently the President of Marketing and Events for the Vanderpump Dog Foundation and has been at the helm of the organization since its inception in 2016. While she did make an appearance on RHOBH, she has since left the show to manage the Vanderpump Dog Foundation full time.

Lisa Vanderpump isn't the only entrepreneur in the family! Pandora has collaborated with the rest of her family on several businesses advertised in her Instagram bio. These businesses include Vanderpump Wines; Very Vanderpump, a recipes and lifestyle blog with her mother; Vanderpump Sangria; a collaboration with The Charity Market for Vanderpump Dog Foundation, and more.

Is Pandora pregnant? The exciting baby news has been revealed.

On August 7, 2021, in an exclusive interview, Daily Mail broke the news that Pandora Vanderpump Sabo is expecting her first child! The baby is reportedly due in Winter 2021, and the family couldn't be more thrilled. Her baby bump was fully on display during the 5th Annual World Dog Day celebration in West Hollywood.

Pandora neglected to reveal the child's sex because the couple is keeping it a secret. She gushed, "Jason and I are beyond thrilled. It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone. We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives."

Lisa Vanderpump also revealed the nickname she's chosen to go by instead of the traditional Grandma: Nanny Pinky. "Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason," she said. "It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep. We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive, and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky."