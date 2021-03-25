Will Pandora Vanderpump Sabo Be Having Her First Child?

The entrepreneur and daughter of Lisa Vanderpump, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, has had a successful career just like her mother. Because she grew up in a household that naturally had a passion for the food, wine, and lifestyle industries, it wasn't a surprise that she fully immersed herself into that world once she started working.

Pandora grew up living in many places around the world and was exposed to all walks of life and many different cultures. But it was after college when her empire bloomed.