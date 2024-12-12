'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristen Doute Comments on James Kennedy's DV Arrest: "FINALLY" "[James is] prone to violent outbursts and grappling with long-standing substance abuse issues and emotional dysregulation." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 12 2024, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans who have followed Vanderpump Rules from the beginning already know that things between Kristen Doute and James Kennedy have not been at their best for a long time. But their relationship may have evolved into a new level of venom after news broke in Dec 2024 that James was being arrested. The charges stem from a Dec 10, 2024, incident where police were called and witnessed James allegedly grabbing a woman.

Kristen, rather than keeping her thoughts to herself, couldn't help but weigh in on social media. Here's what she said in her comment and what happened on the long and turbulent road to their state of unending animosity.

Kristen Doute drops a comment on James Kennedy's domestic violence arrest.

These days, Kristen has happily moved on from James and is pregnant with the baby of Luke Broderick. But that didn't stop Kristen from weighing in on the news that James had been arrested. And for domestic violence, no less.

In an Instagram story she shared to her account, Kristen shared a screenshot of an article with a title that reads, "Vanderpump Rules James Kennedy Arrested For Domestic Violence." And Kristen had just one thought on the matter: "FINALLY."

Fans of the show won't be surprised at Kristen's response. After all, the pair have their own messy, turbulent, and domestic violence-laden history that ended with the pair loathing each other on principle and unable to muster a kind word between them.

Source: Instagram / @kristendoute In an Instagram story, Kristen Doute weighs in on James Kennedy's arrest: "FINALLY"

James and Kristen have a bit of history together.

It all started back in Season 3 of Vanderpump Rules. Kristen was a regular on the show, and James was a soon-to-be who appeared as a "friend of." The younger SUR employee was dating Kristen when he first appeared on the show, not long after Kristen called it quits with fellow castmate Tom Sandoval. Some have even accused James of dating her to appear on the show, although James has scoffed at the implications.

But by Season 4 of VPR, it became clear that there was trouble in paradise. James admitted in a confessional that he had cheated on Kristen with a woman named Jenna. Initially, James was caught lying about the indiscretion on-camera before he finally fessed up. In the confessional, a cavalier James shared, "I feel bad about lying to Kristen, but, at the same time, I had good sex with Jenna. I don't regret what happened with her. But I love Kristen, don't get me wrong."

Their turbulent relationship included other dramatic moments, such as an incident where James spit on her door, and one where Kristen was filmed hitting James at the wedding of co-star Scheana Shay's wedding. After that incident, Kristen claimed that Bravo had edited out what happened prior, saying James pushed her before she hit back.

Since their split, Kristen has spoken about dealing with an "abusive ex" and although she hasn't named any names, fans assume she means James. His next girlfriend on the show, Rachel Leviss (who also famously was entangled with Tom Sandoval) also spoke about James's allegedly violent behavior.

In a since-dropped lawsuit, Rachel described James as “prone to violent outbursts and grappling with long-standing substance abuse issues and emotional dysregulation.” To the women who have made claims against James in the past, his arrest comes as no surprise.