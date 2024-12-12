'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Attended a Party With GF Ally Lewber Before Arrest The DJ began dating his most recent girlfriend in January 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 12 2024, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: mega

The tail-end of 2024 will be an era the Vanderpump Rules cast indeed won't forget. In November 2024, Bravo announced its plans to fire the show's core cast, leaving its current star, Lisa Vanderpump, to introduce fans to a new crop of SURVers. Then, in December 2024, the cast sparked attention for a serious issue involving one of its longtime stars, James Kennedy.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, James was arrested after police were called to come to his Burbank, Calif. home. The call was made during a domestic dispute between the Bravolebrity and an unnamed woman. While the woman involved in James's alleged domestic dispute is unknown, most VPR fans have only seen him with one other woman recently. Here's what to know about the woman he's dating.

Who is James Kennedy from 'Vanderpump Rules' dating?

James's love life has played out on TV since he first joined Vanderpump Rules in Season 3. In January 2022, he began spending time with journalist and multimedia professional Ally Lewber. After a few months together, James hard launched his and Ally's relationship on Instagram by sharing snaps from their tropical getaway.

"Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life, here’s a little slide show of todays adventure …. Share the love people!" he captioned the carousel of him and his girlfriend. "And the positivity! 'Cause life’s too short." James and Ally's relationship happened several months after he and his ex, Racquel, now Rachel Leviss, called off their engagement. The DJ said at the Season 10 VPR reunion that he didn't want to waste any time being with his new girlfriend.

"I think everyone does process breakups differently. For me, it was enough time," James shared at the reunion. "We definitely both went into it planning to take things slow. I mean, we did jump into it, but a lot of conversations were had about it."

James and Ally attended Kathy Hilton's holiday party together on the night of his domestic violence arrest.

James and Ally's relationship was a significant part of his story during his final VPR seasons. While we won't see them discuss his arrest for domestic violence when Season 12 of the series returns, TMZ reported that he and Ally were celebrating the holidays early prior it happening.

The outlet shared that Ally and James attended The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friend Kathy Hilton's party at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 10. They left that night, and soon after, Burbank police officers arrested him for misdemeanor domestic violence. In addition to yelling at the woman, James allegedly grabbed her at one point, though he allegedly didn't leave any injuries.