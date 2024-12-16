What's the Actual Story Behind Rachel Leviss's Nose Job on 'VPR' and James Kennedy? Rachel Leviss opened up about "abuse" from when she dated James Kennedy. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 16 2024, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Yes, Vanderpump Rules is over as we know it, with a new cast expected to share their lives at SUR, come Season 12, but the drama is still very real with the former stars of the Bravo show. And when James Kennedy was arrested for domestic violence against current girlfriend Ally Lewber, his ex, Rachel Leviss, took the opportunity to speak out a bit about the alleged "abuse" that she endured from him when they dated years before.

And that made some fans of the show take pause to wonder if James broke Rachel's nose on VPR when she had a nose job back in Season 9. At the time, she told co-stars that James "bumped into" her nose, which caused it to curve slightly while it was still healing from a nose job. And now, there are some who wonder if there was more to that story.

Did James Kennedy break Rachel Leviss's nose on 'Vanderpump Rules'?

In Season 9 of VPR, Rachel debuted a new nose from rhinoplasty. But shortly after, when her nose was still not totally healed, she revealed to Lisa Vanderpump and others that James went in for a kiss too fast and "bumped" her nose, which caused it to curve slightly. At the time, she outright denied that James did it intentionally or that he did something more than she let on.

However, the fact that James didn't want Rachel to tell anyone about what happened made some viewers a little suspicious of what actually happened. One VPR fan pointed out on Reddit that "James was s--ting himself when Raquel was explaining why she needed it to be corrected so soon after her initial work" in an episode of the show.

However, another fan wrote that Rachel's doctor on VPR confirmed that the nose job was "botched" to begin with, and that someone bumping it could not have caused the damage. And Rachel has never come out to admit that her story about James bumping into it was a fabrication. Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped people from wondering if the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

'VPR' fans think there were red flags in James and Rachel's relationship years ago.

Regardless of what happened between James and Rachel, their relationship wasn't perfect. And there are still fans of the show and those who simply follow Rachel and James on social media who saw what they believe to be red flags in their relationship when they were still together. According to some fans on Reddit, a big red flag was that Rachel's family had urged her to leave James when he was out of town.

"The most dangerous time in a woman's life is when she ends an abusive relationship, and the get out plan sounded like they were worried he'd attack her if she broke it off in person," the user on Reddit wrote.