Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Summer House Kyle Cooke's Journey From ‘Summer House’ to Loverboy Boosted His Net Worth Prior to Loverboy’s success, Kyle tried a variety of other businesses that fell through. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 15 2024, Updated 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

As one of the original Summer House cast members, Kyle Cooke has gone through a lot of personal life changes in a very public way. He met his wife, Amanda Batula, a little prior to joining the series, leading her to join him on the show later on. The couple has been focused on Kyle’s entrepreneurial exploits throughout. In addition to Summer House, Kyle has built up his own personal businesses, finding enough success to have Amanda quit her job.

Article continues below advertisement

The eighth season of Summer House has focused on Kyle and Amanda’s current marital woes, as we well as troubles of afianced couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. Lindsay and Carl’s struggles were apparent immediately, with a night out ending in a major fight that started off camera. As Carl’s friend, Kyle has been one of the many voices inside the house urging him to take more time before deciding to marry Lindsay. Now, Kyle’s own marriage is facing problems thanks to the very thing that’s made him rich. So what is Kyle Cooke’s current net worth?

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What is Kyle Cooke’s net worth?

As an entrepreneur, Kyle’s biggest business is Loverboy, his brand of alcoholic beverages that are best suited for, of course, summer fun. Prior to Loverboy’s success, Kyle tried a variety of other businesses that fell through. He first launched an app called Reservations Tonight, but he wound up selling it to an international company. Luckily, he had the right tools to make Loverboy what it is today: a company with a current $38 Million dollar profit, which means that things are going well.

Kyle Cooke TV Personality and Entrepreneur Net worth: $1.1 Million Kyle Cooke is a TV personality and entrepreneur best known for Summer House. He is the current CEO of Loverboy and FENIX. Birthdate: August 4, 1982

Birthplace: Baltimore, Maryland

Marriage: Amanda Batula (2021 — Present)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

There would be no Loverboy without ‘Summer House.’

Being a regular member of the Summer House cast definitely contributed to the success of Loverboy, which is the most successful of his current businesses. The drink brand features spiked teas, sparkling waters, and fun apparel covered in the company's name and logo. He used Summer House as a marketing platform, something that definitely helped boost Loverboy’s popularity. His goal with Loverboy was to make drinks that had clean and recognizable ingredients that people could trust when drinking.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Blending business and marriage has caused problems for Amanda and Kyle on ‘Summer House.’