Love in the Hamptons? 'Summer House' Stars Lexi Wood and Jesse Solomon Spark Dating Rumors 'Summer House' teases a sizzling romance between Lexi Wood and Jesse Solomon. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 12 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

When it comes to Summer House, it's not uncommon for cast members to get cozy with their co-stars. The latest to join in on this trend is Jesse Solomon, who appears to develop feelings for one of his castmates in Season 9 of the hit Bravo reality show.

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, Jesse is all in for a showmance (or real-life romance) with Summer House newbie Lexi Wood! Here's everything you need to know about their relationship, including whether they've dated outside the Hamptons.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

So, did Lexi Wood and Jesse Solomon from 'Summer House' ever date?

Ahead of the Season 9 premiere, a trailer dropped, giving fans a glimpse into what's to come. Based on the footage, it seems like Lexi Wood and Jesse Solomon form a pretty solid connection. In fact, they even share a kiss in the first look!

In one scene, Jesse jokes it's his "last day as a single man" while day-drinking with the guys in the Hamptons. While it's likely just playful banter with his bros, Jesse seems invested enough in Lexi to soon get into a heated argument with Ciara Miller over her.

Article continues below advertisement

Lexi doesn't hold back when she tells Jesse that if he's going to talk to her, he'd better not be flirting with anyone else. Later, she appears to get frustrated when she suspects Jesse might be showing interest in Ciara. Looks like a love triangle might be unfolding here!

Article continues below advertisement

Now, filming for Season 9 kicked off in early summer 2024. By July 14, a Reddit user shared some intriguing screenshots on the show's subreddit. The images, taken from an unknown person's Instagram Story, showed Jesse and Lexi dancing and kissing the night before.

The rumored couple also dropped subtle hints about their relationship throughout the entire summer, often sharing moments via their respective Instagram Stories that teased at something more between them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Then, in early August, Jesse seemingly confirmed his and Lexi's relationship during an Amazon Live session. He told the viewers, "I am seeing someone. I know, it's pretty crazy. It's a change of pace for sure. I'm super happy." Given the timing of his comments and the Instagram posts, it’s clear that Jesse was likely referring to Lexi, signaling that their connection had become more than just a fling.

Article continues below advertisement

Lexi Wood has been linked to some high-profile names in the past.

Before she joined Summer House, New York City-based model and influencer Lexi Wood had dated quite a few celebrities. In 2018, she was seen packing on the PDA with Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham. Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship, the pics surfaced shortly before Brooklyn confirmed his split from actress Chloë Grace Moretz.

Four years later, in 2022, Lexi confirmed she was dating Presley Gerber, the eldest son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — and Kaia Gerber's brother! The two made their romance Instagram official in November 2022 when Presley posted a photo with Lexi, writing in the caption, "Guys, I did it! I've found the person that makes me the happiest I've ever been."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram / @presleygerber Lexi Wood and Presley Gerber.