'Summer House' Season 9 — Who's In, Who's Out, and Who's Expecting! Plus, will there be new faces making their way to the Hamptons? By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 5 2024, Updated 12:48 p.m. ET

The eighth season of Summer House was one of the best to date, with the reunion special being the icing on the cake. Truths were revealed both on screen and off, and Season 8 was rife with interpersonal drama, from engagement problems, businesses, health scares, and even newfound romance. With such a jam-packed season, Bravo viewers fans are thirsty for more.

So, what can viewers expect from Season 9 following Carl and Lindsay's breakup and West Wilson's fall from grace? Keep reading to find out!

When will 'Summer House' Season 9 begin filming?

Filming for Season 9 started the week of July 1, and both Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, who broke off their engagement one the emotional Season 8 finale, will be returning — but Lindsay will be with a plus one. The veteran cast member announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child, who is due during the 2024 holidays.

"I’m relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world," Lindsay wrote on Instagram. "It has been extremely difficult to hide my excitement in secrecy, and now that I’m able to share my happiness and joy, I feel like a weight has been lifted (even though I’m actually gaining weight by the day lol)! Our little cub is already so so loved!" She has yet to reveal the identity of her new boyfriend/baby daddy.

'Summer House' Season 9 cast is rumored to include new arrivals.

Season 8 featured Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson, but one star is not packing up for the Hamptons. Danielle Oliviera announced in June 2024 that she would not be returning after seven seasons on Summer House.

Source: Bravo Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, and Lindsay Hubbard.

“I wanted to share that I’ve come to the heartbreaking decision to not return as a full-time cast member on the upcoming season of Summer House,” the founder and CEO wrote on Instagram. "If I can’t put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn’t feel right doing it in a full-time capacity." She continued, "Right now I need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me — my company, my people, and of course myself."

As for who will replace Danielle, there are rumors there will be new cast members filming Season 9.

