Lindsay Hubbard's Pregnancy News Has 'Summer House' Fans Wondering if Her Ex Is the Father Lindsay said she and her baby daddy are over the moon about their upcoming "Hubb Cub." By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 5 2024, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Typically, 4th of July gifts aren't a thing. No one shared this small but significant detail with Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard. On July 4, 2024, Lindsay gave her fans a booming update: She's pregnant with her first child! The Hubb House CEO announced the happy news via Instagram, posting several pictures of herself with a ClearBlue digital pregnancy test and an undeniable glow. "Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!"

Lindsay's post shocked many Summer House fans who had just witnessed her navigating her split from her ex, Carl Radke, during the Season 8 finale and reunions. On July 5, she said she was "relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly." But, even with Lindsay's big reveal, fans still don't know the man who helped her soon-to-be bundle of joy come into the world. So, who is Lindsay's baby daddy? Here's what to know!

Source: Getty Images

Who is 'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard's baby daddy?

Unfortunately, not much is known about Lindsay's baby daddy. Although she allowed his hands to be shown on her belly in her pregnancy announcement video, she hasn't given fans his official name or what he does for a living.

Fans who wondered if the baby might be Carl's will be disappointed to know it's likely not his baby. The couple, who dated for three years, called off their engagement in August 2023. Just last month, in June 2024, Lindsay had confirmed at the Summer House reunion that she was "dating a wonderful man" who she said had been "incredible" and "so sweet" from day one.