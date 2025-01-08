Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Reportedly Have "No Bad Blood" Following Breakup Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were together for three years. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 8 2025, 4:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

We're just a week into 2025, but the celebrity breakup news is already rolling in. The first major split to hit the headlines was Naomi Osaka's breakup with rapper Cordae. However, the entertainment world is now reeling from the news that Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have suddenly called it quits.

Rumors about the couple had been swirling for months, and on January 7, TMZ confirmed that they've officially gone their separate ways. But what led to their split? Here's what you need to know about Kaia and Austin's breakup.

Why did Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler break up?

As of now, neither Kaia nor Austin have publicly acknowledged their split. It's unlikely they will release a statement, seeing as they're both incredibly private people and preferred to keep their romance low-key. Nonetheless, we'll update if either party decides to comment on the situation in the future.

Sources close to the former couple told TMZ there is "no bad blood" between Austin and Kaia, explaining that their three-year relationship simply "ran its course."

One of the last times the two were photographed together was in July 2024 during the opening night of Broadway's Oh, Mary! in New York City. Breakup rumors began circulating soon after, but they were quickly squashed when the couple was seen holding hands and attending Gracie Abrams' concert in New York on October 5.

The speculation resurfaced in December when fans noticed Austin was notably absent from Kaia's family vacation in Mexico. It's worth noting this wasn't an exclusive, family-only trip — Kaia's brother, Presley, brought his girlfriend, Isabella Jones, along as well. This fueled rumors that the pair had split, which, as it turns out, was indeed the case.

Austin and Kaia once sparked engagement rumors.

In late May 2023, gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi shared a tip claiming that Austin and Kaia were reportedly engaged. According to TMZ, the blind item suggested that the Dune: Part Two actor had proposed to Kaia in April, but they wanted to keep it under wraps.

The engagement rumors gained even more traction after Austin was seen helping Kaia move into a new home, though it remains unclear whether they were living together. Ultimately, a source close to the couple confirmed to TMZ that they were not engaged.

Kaia and Austin always kept a low profile together.

Throughout their relationship, Austin and Kaia were known for keeping their romance out of the spotlight. They preferred to fly under the radar, and in a 2024 interview with WSJ Magazine, Kaia explained why she kept her relationship with the Oscar-nominated actor private. "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible," she told the outlet.

Two years earlier, in May 2022, Austin made it clear he wasn't keen on discussing Kaia in interviews. When asked about his then-girlfriend by GQ, he replied, "I don’t think there's anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space."