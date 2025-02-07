Lindsay Hubbard and Turner Kufe Face Breakup Rumors: "The Whole Thing Happened Really Fast" "I guess things just didn't work out," the 'Deux U' podcast host said regarding Lindsay Hubbard and Turner Kufe's rumored breakup. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 7 2025, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Bravo / Instagram / @turnerkufe

Following her breakup with her former fiancé and Summer House co-star, Carl Radke, in September 2023, Lindsay Hubbard quickly moved on with Turner Kufe. Just a few months into her new relationship, in July 2024, Lindsay revealed that she was pregnant!

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay and Turner welcomed their daughter, Gemma Britt Kufe, in December 2024, but since then, they've been at the center of breakup rumors. So, is there any truth to them? Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Hubbard and Turner Kufe are rumored to have broken up.

In early February 2025, reports began circulating that Lindsay Hubbard and her partner, Turner Kufe, had broken up. The rumors originated from the February 5 episode of the Deux U gossip podcast, where the host claimed to have heard that Lindsay and Turner were "splitting up."

"That's all I can really say at this juncture, but that's what I heard," the host explained. "I don't know the reason. I guess things just didn't work out."

Article continues below advertisement

Fellow podcast host Dana Bowling expressed her sympathy, saying, "That's so sad." She then wondered whether the breakup was due to Lindsay or Turner, but the Deux U host speculated, "I think that the whole thing happened really fast … getting together and her getting pregnant."

Article continues below advertisement

The hosts also noted that the couple never moved in together, with the Deux U host, who also runs the popular celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi (@deuxmoi), hinting that something might have been "askew." When asked if the information came from an "unconfirmed" source, Deux Moi clarified, "It wasn't from an anonymous email … [I'll] put it that way."

At this point, the claims are purely speculative, as neither Lindsay Hubbard nor Turner Kufe has publicly commented on the status of their whirlwind relationship. We'll keep an eye on the situation and update you if either of them addresses the rumored breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Hubbard doesn't plan on living with Turner Kufe.

During an early February 2025 episode on the Housewives Nightcap podcast, which coincidentally dropped on the same day as the Deux U episode, Lindsay Hubbard opened up about her relationship with Turner Kufe, revealing that they do not live together — and that's how she prefers it.

Article continues below advertisement

"I took on a completely different mindset in the romantic department after my breakup with Carl," Lindsay explained. "And even though I got pregnant and now have a baby, I'm not putting the pressure on the romantic department because I have the baby now. That was my ultimate goal. And now I can take my time to make sure my romantic relationship is compatible and is gonna go the distance."

Acknowledging that "nothing is guaranteed — even in marriage," Lindsay added, "I'm not thinking about engagement and marriage, still right now. If it happens for me, amazing, and if it doesn't, I got my fairytale." Lindsay also mentioned that she isn't sure whether she and Turner will live together when her lease ends in June 2025. Instead, she wants to focus on finding a few areas with good schools for their daughter and neighborhoods where some of her "mom friends" live.