One of Lindsay Hubbard's Wedding Dresses Found Its Way to Another Woman on Her Own Special Day The new owner of the dress is also named Lindsay. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Sept. 6 2024, 11:23 a.m. ET

The date of Aug. 30 is an anniversary for Lindsay Hubbard, but not for the reason you'd expect. The Summer House host was expected to be married around this time last year to her co-host, Carl Radke. However, they called off their engagement on Aug. 30, 2023, and subsequently split from each other. The only issue: They were months away from their wedding. The stage was practically set for them to tie the knot before they suddenly and unexpectedly called off the whole thing.

In fact, they were so deep into wedding planning that Lindsay had bought not one, not two, but three wedding dresses for the event. In a 2024 interview with Glamour, she revealed that she'd bought one dress that she ended up regretting but couldn't return. The second one came and was displayed on the show, and then she bought a third one for the wedding reception. In the interview, she admitted her plans to sell one and donate another. True to her word, one woman wore one of the dresses at her own wedding.

A woman bought one of Lindsay Hubbard's wedding dresses for her own special day.

In early September 2024, we found out what happened to at least one of Lindsay Hubbard's three wedding dresses. As she intended, she'd sold it to another woman who proudly wore it for her own wedding. The woman's name, ironically enough, is also Lindsey with an E. On Sept. 5, 2024, Lindsey Louis took to Instagram to gush about her own wedding and to offer her sincerest gratitude to Lindsay with an A for having sold her the dress.

Lindsey L. wrote, "Thank you @lindshubbs for choosing another Lindsey to wear this beautiful @berta dress for my special day! Two months before my wedding, I decided my wedding dress didn't feel 'right', so I spent weeks searching for the perfect one." According to Lindsey L., she found the dress being sold at a bridal marketplace called Kleinfeld Again. She continues, "I was never a Bravo TV girl, but I'm definitely a fan of [Summer House] and [Andy Cohen] now."

Lindsay H. even responded to the post, calling Lindsey L. "stunning" in the dress. Naturally, the post was accompanied with plenty of traditional wedding photos as Lindsey L. strutted her stuff in a wedding dress from a reality show celeb.

Remember Season 3 of The Office when Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer) attended the wedding of Phyllis Lapin (Phyllis Smith) and the latter had unintentionally copied everything about Pam's defunct wedding plans down to the dress that she wore? Well, this is a much happier version of that.