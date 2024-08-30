Lindsay Hubbard on Anniversary of Carl Radke Breakup: "Everything Happens for a Reason"

Believe it or not, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, marks one year since Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke called off their engagement. Their breakup came less than three months before their planned wedding.

To acknowledge the difficult anniversary, Lindsay took to Instagram to reflect on her split with Carl. Read on to find out what she had to say.

Source: Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard reflected on the one-year anniversary of her breakup with Carl Radke.

On August 30, Lindsay took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos reflecting on her life since her breakup with her ex-fiancé Carl, which occurred on this day in 2023. "What a difference a year makes," Lindsay wrote in the caption. "Today is the one-year anniversary of the day that changed the course of my life forever."

She continued, "When I think back to this day last year, it was one of the most difficult, humiliating [and] traumatic events of my adult life. But although the unknown of my future was terrifying… One year later, I can honestly say I am happier than I have ever been because I focused on my own goals, success, and happiness."

Lindsay then expressed how "proud" she is of her achievements over the past year, which included extensive traveling, rekindling a past romance, discovering she's pregnant, and filming for Summer House.

"I am a proud mom-to-be [and] have a beautiful baby girl growing inside of me (which is something I have wanted my whole life)," Lindsay shared. "I am dating a wonderful, caring, loving, successful, [and] handsome man who loves me and our cub so much." Lindsay added, "I own a house [and] made a smart short-term and long-term investment for myself. I have done some epic brand campaigns (not just 'because I'm a woman,' but because I'm smart, savvy, and have fun with brands I love).