‘Summer House’s’ Jesse Solomon’s Health Is His Top Priority After Beating Cancer Twice Jesse shared on his first season of 'Summer House' that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer at age 24. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 20 2025, 4:52 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

For nine seasons and counting, Bravo fans have come to know the Summer House crew quite well. In many cases, we know too much about the party enthusiasts, as their flings, breakups, and pregnancies have played out in front of cameras. But aside from the fun comments, the cast has mentioned some serious issues, proving that real-life doesn't end once you arrive in the Hamptons.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Solomon, who joined Summer House in Season 8, didn't let his newbie status stop him from sharing his truth on the show. The tall and handsome investor relations professional may look like he has it all together, but he revealed early on that his life turned upside down when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in his 20s. Jesse received immense support from his fans after opening up about his diagnosis on the show. Here's what we know about the Summer House star's health now.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Solomon's health is in good standing since he discussed his cancer battle on 'Summer House.'

Jesse revealed on Summer House that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer at age 24. He said on the show that he initially thought he had an STD after experiencing a "twinge of pain." Before going on Summer House, he shared his health battle with his Instagram followers. In a touching post, Jesse said that, though his cancer was caught early, he found out that it had spread to his stomach and that he required chemotherapy.

"On August 31, 2017 I was diagnosed with testicular cancer," Jesse wrote in July 2018. "After an initial surgery, I had caught my cancer early and was blessed to not need further treatment." Ten months after his initial prognosis, Jesse's cancer returned, and he shared that the cancer had spread to his stomach. He underwent several rounds of chemotherapy before going into remission in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Since beating cancer twice, Jesse has committed to his health and advocates for cancer screenings to promote early detection. "It is very important to do bloodwork and other tests because you can’t always see or feel a problem with your body,” he said in an interview with Labcorp on Demand. “There are all sorts of conditions that can occur to even the healthiest people, so it’s extremely important to catch these things as early as possible when you have the best chance of fighting them.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Jesse Solomon feared his cancer returned in Season 8 of 'Summer House.'

While Jesse is cancer-free as of this writing, anyone who has had a personal experience with cancer, whether it was themselves or a loved one, knows the fear that it can return never goes away.

Article continues below advertisement

During his inaugural season of Summer House, viewers watched as the financier's feared his testicular cancer was back was back. He explained that he noticed something suspicious in his "nut" and immediately contacted his doctor. Jesse's doctor ordered an ultrasound and he had to wait for the results for several days.

Article continues below advertisement

As Jesse awaited his test results, his castmates, particularly his best friend West Wilson, supported him the whole way through. Thankfully, the ultrasound came back negative. Still, in December 2024, months after his cancer scare, he said he will never stop prioritizing his health.