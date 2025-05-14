Page DeSorbo Shocks Fans and Removes 'Summer House' From Her Instagram Bio With rumors flying about what's happening with the 'Summer House' cast, Paige's shock move may finally give fans some hints. By Ivy Griffith Published May 14 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to the Summer House cast and what to expect from them following an explosive Season 9 and a reunion episode that just kept getting put on pause, fans are filled with speculation. Rumors began flying that there was a major shake-up coming among cast members, with too many possibilities to narrow it down.

However, Paige DeSorbo quickly fueled new rumors when she removed Summer House from her Instagram bio, leaving the world wondering if she's putting her hand up to admit that, in fact, she's the one at the heart of the shake-up. Here's what we know about her decision to remove the show from her bio and why fans are so confused about what's happening.

Paige DeSorbo removed 'Summer House' from her Instagram bio, so what now?

Despite all the speculation, fans were still surprised to discover that Paige had removed Summer House from her Instagram bio. After all, it's the closest the fandom has come to being able to guess what major shake-up the cast has in store. But what does it all mean? Paige's surprise removal comes as she and former Summer House castmate Hannah Berner make an announcement that they're making their own show: Hannah and Paige Try New Things.

In addition, the duo already share a podcast called Giggly Squad and are launching a fashion brand together. According to Glamour, as recently as April 2025, Paige was musing about her eventual departure from Summer House. She told the outlet, "There’s an end date for me at some point. With the lifestyle of Summer House specifically, I’m probably not fitting into the original show idea anymore. Whenever I see a comment that’s like, 'She’s a little too old to be on this,' I’m like, Yeah, I kind of am."

Hannah left the show in 2021 to pursue her career as a comedian, Bravo shared. This rumor may have some extra "oomph" considering Paige and Hannah recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. So is Paige following in her footsteps? It's not clear, but taking a show out of your bio is almost never done casually. Sometimes, leaving the show name in social media bios is contractually mandated. Sometimes it's done out of passion for the show someone appears in.

But either way, it's almost never a casual addition and doubly so never a casual removal. If Paige leaving the show isn't the promised cast shake-up, fans aren't quite sure what to think. There are rumors circulating that Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke might be expecting a baby after talking about accelerating their family-making plans at the end of 2024. So it could be that, or it could have to do with rumors that Lindsay Hubbard may be leaving Summer House to appear in the Real Housewives of New York.