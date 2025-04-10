Carl Radke's Net Worth: From Bravo Paychecks to a Problematic Soft Bar Crowdfunding Launch With Carl crowdfunding his new business venture, Bravo fans wonder how much money he has. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 10 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For fans and followers of Summer House, Carl Radke’s journey from party boy to sober entrepreneur has played out over multiple seasons — and so has the curiosity about his finances. It’s no surprise that people are looking up Carl Radke’s net worth more than ever, especially with him asking fans to invest in his newest venture, Soft Bar.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike more well-known Bravo personalities, Carl doesn’t have a profile on Celebrity Net Worth. So, any figures connected to him are purely an estimated guess. As Distractify previously reported, Carl’s net worth is estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million. This number is based mostly on his TV income along with some brand deals and his entrepreneurial efforts.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Carl Radke's net worth reflects both reality TV success and business ventures.

While Carl’s Bravo fame is the reason he has any public-facing brand to begin with, he’s not pulling in housewife-level checks. According to Cosmopolitan, returning Summer House cast members typically make $10,000 to $20,000 per episode, depending on seniority. With full-season appearances, that could put Carl’s base Bravo income somewhere in the range of $170,000 to $340,000 per year.

Carl Radke Reality TV Personality Net worth: $500,000 Carl Radke is known for his role as a cast member of Bravo’s Summer House. As of 2025, he is focused on his new business venture, Soft Bar + Café — an establishment that has all the charms of a bar while serving non-alcoholic beverages. Birthdate: Jan. 27, 1985 Birthplace: Pittsburgh, Pa. Birth name: William Carl Radke Father: William Radke Mother: Sharon Radke Partner: Lindsay Hubbard

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Cooke even confirmed on the Trading Secrets podcast that returning cast members see pay bumps season to season, making Carl’s longevity on the show a definite financial asset.

Outside the show, Carl has participated in paid Instagram partnerships — he reportedly made $70,000 in one summer from sponsored content alone. He also served as VP of Sales at Loverboy, the hard tea brand started by Cooke, before stepping away in 2023 due to personal and professional tension. That marked a shift for Carl, who began steering his focus toward a wellness-minded business path. Enter: Soft Bar.

Article continues below advertisement

Carl leans on crowdfunding to help launch Soft Bar despite his resources.

In 2024, Carl announced his plans for Soft Bar, a non-alcoholic cocktail bar and café. Built around the idea of “mindful consumption,” the space aims to serve curated, alcohol-free beverages, mushroom coffees, and functional drinks in a trendy, sober-social setting.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s not just the concept that’s making headlines — it’s the way he’s funding it. Carl and his co-founder launched a crowdfunding campaign on Republic, offering fans the chance to invest for as little as $250. As of April 2025, over 150 people have invested, raising more than $100,000 toward their $1.24 million goal.

Article continues below advertisement

Carl, for his part, has skin in the game. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, he revealed that he personally invested a six-figure sum into Soft Bar. He expresses being passionate about the project and that he’s willing to take a risk on it. Carl first introduced the idea during Summer House Season 9.

Unfortunately for the Bravo personality, not everyone is sold on the idea. A Reddit thread popped up on March 1, 2025, with growing skepticism from fans. The original poster said they stumbled across the campaign on TikTok and felt uneasy, arguing that crowdfunding should be for people who don’t already have money. Others agreed, saying that Carl’s wealth (and Bravo fame) made the campaign feel tone-deaf.

Article continues below advertisement

One top comment bluntly summed up the backlash from fans: “The name is horrible, the idea is horrible, the owner … horrible. Linds was right about everything she said. He’s a man-child selling overpriced mocktails. Won’t last. I give it two years max.” Another added: “Carl and team don’t have a strong business plan and are not able to tap traditional funding. At least he was smart enough to pass some risk onto Bravo fans.”