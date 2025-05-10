Rumors Hint That 'Summer House' Star Amanda Batula Is Pregnant Right Now "Omg I saw Amanda at Coachella she seemed sober." By Ivy Griffith Published May 10 2025, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Season 9 of Summer House has a few major storylines. First, exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are cohabiting, despite Lindsay being pregnant with her first child. Then you have the on-again, off-again relationship between Lexi Wood and Jesse Solomon — toe-gate, anyone?

And then there is the will-they, won't they conversation between Amanda Batula and husband Kyle Cooke when it comes to having a baby of their own. Well, Kyle took it upon himself to get his sperm checked out and it has been deemed "dope". So, it is no surprise that fans of the Bravo series are convinced that Amanda is pregnant and will make the big announcement at the reunion.



Is Amanda Batula Pregnant? Rumors haunt the 'Summer House' cast.

In the past, Amanda has been open about her struggles with starting a family and her desire to have children. She and husband Kyle Cooke haven't had a flawless marriage, dealing with infidelity and other challenges throughout the years. The duo admits that they want to have kids, but after a pregnancy scare rattled them in 2023, they later shared that they wanted to "get back to basics" before welcoming a child.

However, when the After Show abruptly stopped filming, speculation began to run rampant as to why. A short video of Jesse Solomon saying that a big secret would be revealed during the reunion also began circulating, and fans immediately began coming up with reasons for the after-season shake-up. One theory is that Lindsey Hubbard will be joining the Real Housewives franchise, possibly leaving the show.

There's also a theory suggesting that Amanda and Kyle are expecting a baby, with the filming shake-up designed to hide the fact that she's pregnant. In an Oct. 2024 interview with Page Six, Kyle told the outlet that plans to have a baby with Amanda were "imminent." So does that mean it's happening? Unfortunately, we won't know for sure until either Amanda or Kyle confirms it, which could happen when the reunion episode airs

Fans speculate about what the rumored reveal will be.

Everyone knows that the seat closest to host Andy Cohen in the reunion episode is the "hot seat," and with Amanda given that honor, fans are expecting some big revelations. For now, however, all they can do is wait and speculate.

Which, of course, is exactly what TikTok is designed for. In one video from @The Bravoholic, fans offer their theories as to what will be unearthed during the reunion. One wrote, "I fear it’s queen Paige parting ways." Another opined, "Hopefully Paige, Ciara, Amanda, and Lindsey get their own show in the cities."

A few fans were on board with the Amanda pregnancy rumors, with one musing, "Amanda is definitely pregnant." But others weren't sure, with more people suggesting Paige or Lindsey could be involved.