Kyle Cooke Settles the Rumor: Was Craig Really Kicked out of the Wedding? We can finally give this rumor the burial it’s so long deserved! By Jennifer Farrington Published March 13 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There’s been a longstanding rumor that Summer House star Craig Conover was kicked out of Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s September 2021 wedding, which took place in Amanda’s parents' backyard. It's been a while since they tied the knot, proving just how long this rumor has been floating around.

Article continues below advertisement

But, thankfully, Kyle set the record straight in 2025, about what really went down at his wedding with Craig, so we can finally give this rumor the burial it’s so long deserved! Here’s what Kyle had to say.

Did Craig get kicked out of Amanda and Kyle's wedding?

Source: Mega

For years, both Kyle and Craig stayed mum on the matter and neither confirmed what really went down at the wedding. But Kyle finally spilled the beans in Summer House Season 9, Episode 5, which aired on March 12, 2025, confirming that, yes, Craig was actually kicked out of his wedding. In the March 12 episode, Kyle said in his interview: "I value and treasure my friendship with Paige [DeSorbo], and I probably even more so value Amanda's friendship with Paige. And I don't want to mess that up."

Article continues below advertisement

He went on, "But with Craig coming next week, there’s a lot that was said that’s just not true, and he’s made no attempt to clear anything up. Am I the first person to catch Craig blatantly lying?" Kyle answered, "No. Like, make no mistake, the guy got kicked out of my wedding. He continues to lie about that."

For some context, Craig and Kyle had some drama brewing after Craig chose to invest in Spritz Society, a direct competitor to Kyle's seltzer brand, Loverboy. As for Kyle’s claim that Craig’s been lying about the wedding drama, well, Craig had previously called the rumor "made up" during a June 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement

During the interview, Craig explained, "There was definitely something that happened at the end of the night, and that's when I drank too much. But we had a really good time at the wedding."

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "And then when we were already leaving, I made sure to be like, 'I don't think you need to come back in here.' So, I wasn't kicked out of the wedding." Craig added, "But once I had already left, and, you know, it was a filmed event, I think if I was kicked out we would have seen it on TV. But I was, to be fair, asked to not come back in."

Although Craig has stuck to the story that he wasn’t actually kicked out, Kyle is now saying otherwise. And if that’s how things truly went down, the next question is: Why?

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Craig kicked out of Kyle and Amanda's wedding?

Kyle didn’t confirm why Craig was kicked out of his and Amanda's wedding, but according to a Reddit thread, it’s being said that Craig was asked to leave after he insisted on using the bathroom inside the house instead of the rented bathroom trailers. The thread claims Craig became "belligerent," and Redditor @ramonasnewbeginnings added that Craig was reportedly yelling at Amanda’s brother, who told him he couldn’t use the indoor bathroom. This allegedly led to him being kicked out.