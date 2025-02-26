'Summer House' Newcomer Bailee Henderson Reportedly Had a Falling Out With Bravo Rumor has it Bailee Henderson and Bravo aren't on good terms... By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 26 2025, 5:01 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

While the Season 9 cast of Summer House is primarily made up of returning stars, it also introduces several fresh faces to longtime fans of the Bravo reality show. One of the newbies is Bailee Henderson, a nanny and content creator, who made her debut in the Hamptons during the season premiere alongside her best friend, Lexi Wood.

Despite being heavily promoted early on, Bailee has been noticeably absent from a few key moments, such as the official cast photo and the premiere party. So, what's the deal? What happened to Bailee? Here's what you need to know.

Source: Bravo

What happened to Bailee from 'Summer House'?

From the very start, things surrounding Bailee Henderson's role in Summer House have seemed a bit off. For one, she didn't get a dedicated shoutout in the official full trailer for Season 9 — something that's a bit odd, considering other new cast members like Imrul Hassan and Lexi Wood got their own montages.

But the mystery deepens when you consider that since the premiere, Bailee hasn't said much about her experience on the show. The only glimpse she's given her followers is a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos posted to Instagram on Feb. 20, 2025.

Before she shared those images, however, fans had already started speculating about the situation. A fan page, @BestOfBravo), shared a screenshot (per Reddit) of an Instagram DM claiming that Bailee had been speaking negatively about the cast and the show.

According to the post, Bailee was allegedly leaking storylines whenever she would return to New York City during the week. The rumor went as far as to suggest that producers "confronted her" about this behavior, and as a result, "she stopped showing up" to filming.

Meanwhile, some viewers speculated that Bailee might have been cut from the show because she was considered "too boring" or didn't bring enough drama to the table. However, a source close to the situation told Decider that Bailee had "misrepresented some things in her life," and that it was a "mutual decision" for her to part ways with Bravo and the Summer House team.

Of course, it's important to take all of this with a grain of salt, especially now that Bailee has shared posts about the popular reality show on her social media and even mentioned it in her Instagram bio! These recent updates suggest that she's still connected to Summer House, despite the rumors swirling around her role.