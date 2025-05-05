Gen Z Woman “Accidentally” Becomes HOA President, Calls out Disrespectful Board Member "My mom uncovered financial fraud in hers." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 5 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @legallyswiftie13 - Unsplash | @Avi Waxman

Homeowners' associations aren't exactly known for being understanding, equitable institutions that prioritize the comfort and safety of their residents over pedantic rulings and arbitrary fines. Conversely, HOAs are often categorized as establishments composed of a bunch of people who have nothing better to do with their lives than lord what little bit of power they have over a small community.

Article continues below advertisement

But one Gen Z woman's HOA was shaken up after she ran for its president as a gag but ended up winning. Now, she uploads videos on her TikTok account delineating the particulars of these HOA meetings. Ashley, a law student, describes herself as the "coolest HOA board member" on her profile page on the popular social media application.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent clip she shared how she gut-checked an older board member of the HOA who was "talking down" to a resident who expressed concerns over handicap compliance. Her post received tons of praise from other users on the application, who were delighted to imagine a HOA that actually cared about the needs of its community. Furthermore, a person who wouldn't stand for another member being dismissive of a valid concern.

"It's been a while since I've given an update on what it's like to be on my HOA board. If you're new here basically back in December I ran for my HOA board as a joke." Ashley explains that the impetus behind her decision was due to the fact that the former HOA president "was just the worst."

Article continues below advertisement

However, like hate-watching Keeping up With the Kardashians or "giving the nice guy/girl a chance," although you have no intentions of marrying them, Ashley's joke soon became a stark reality. "So I ran against him as a joke. And I somehow won. Anyway, so the newest update is the other day we were having a like HOA meeting."

As the homeowners' association president, Ashley said that her attendance was mandatory. "I know, sucks, but, this is what I accidentally signed up for. So during the meeting, one of the other board members, her name is Ann. She started just talking down to somebody who was asking about handicap parking."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @legallyswiftie13

The TikToker clarified that in her building, "handicap parking" isn't available to residents. It's an omission that she calls "a serious problem." Ashley continued with her story, "So as this sweet old lady is asking where her husband can park, Anne's like, immediately stands up. And is like, listen: we as a board are working on a lot of things, OK?"

Article continues below advertisement

Anne's tirade against the person continued, "You're not the only person who has a question. And she's being nasty so I look over at Anne and I was like, Anne, you're talking down to people and it's not very kind and it's not very professional. You should choose some better words. That's all I said, right?"

Source: TikTok | @legallyswiftie13

Article continues below advertisement

It appears that residents of the unit were extremely happy with the way Ashley handled the situation. "I'm telling you ever since Thursday, when the meeting was, people have been coming up to me thinking I'm some sort of superhero. They're like the way you stood up to that woman."

Ashley didn't seem to think her commentary on Anne's means of communication was all that impressive. "I'm like, listen. If I see anyone being mean or speaking rudely to another person, I'm gonna pop off."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @legallyswiftie13

While the newly-crowned HOA president didn't say she was going to be "confrontational about other things," there were some matters she said she drew a line in the sand for. "I get very uncomfortable about like, getting rude with people. But if you are rude first to somebody else," Ashley groans and then looks off-camera, signaling her disdain for this type of scenario.

Article continues below advertisement

Towards the end of the clip, the TikToker decided to share "a little context about Anne." The Gen Z HOA president states, "Anne also has a problem with the service animals in our building. Yeah, she doesn't think that service animals should have any more access to the building than pets."

Source: TikTok | @legallyswiftie13

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley went on, "She started talking about how she just can't stand going through the lobby. Because she has to bring a lint roller wherever she goes. Because dog hair just gets all over her. So, yeah. That's what it's like being a Gen Z board member. Apparently, I'm a superhero, though."