Florida Mom Stunned By What She Sees at Connecticut Elementary School "Let's talk about what a freaking dystopian experience it was touring a Connecticut school as a Florida mom." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 2 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@reheatedcoffeeclub

As a Florida native and someone who spent the majority of their life in the Sunshine State, I can say Florida has plenty to offer in terms of diversity, experience, and opportunity, especially when compared to other states in the U.S. But in recent years, under the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, a lot has changed, particularly when it comes to the school system. Hundreds of book titles have been pulled from shelves, and some teachers are even permitted to carry firearms in the classroom.

Article continues below advertisement

So when TikToker Ellie (@reheatedcoffeeclub), also from Florida, toured the elementary school her 5-year-old will be attending in Connecticut (her family’s making the big move), she was shocked to see just how different the learning conditions were up north. Spoiler alert: According to her, they’re actually better. Here’s how Ellie described the tour, even calling the experience "dystopian" when comparing the Florida school her child currently attends to the one they’ll soon be switching to.

This Florida mom couldn’t believe what she saw at a Connecticut school.

TikToker Ellie (@reheatedcoffeeclub), her husband, and their kids, all Florida natives, are packing up and heading to Connecticut. And while you might assume moving north wouldn’t be a good change, Ellie says it’s the exact opposite. In fact, she even described the difference between the two states as "dystopian."

Article continues below advertisement

She explained that they decided to move mostly for "lifestyle, quality of life, the school systems," and a few other reasons. Maybe even cost of living? Because my fellow Floridians will agree, Florida isn’t exactly cheap!

Article continues below advertisement

In preparation for the move, Ellie decided to tour the elementary school her child is zoned for in Connecticut, and right off the bat, she said, "It’s just so different, y’all," her voice full of excitement. "We were really impressed and kind of in like a state of shock that there was so much diversity. There were all different cultures, Indian, Hispanic, Asian, white, I mean, it was really nice to see diversity."

She added that at her child’s current school in Florida, "I don’t think my kid has one Black kid in her class, it’s just been white." Since she’s Hispanic, she said she’s thrilled her child will now be exposed to more cultures.

Article continues below advertisement

Judging by her experience, I’d guess she’s from the northwestern part of the state, because many parts of Florida are diverse, so it seems like she’s coming from a less mixed area.

Article continues below advertisement

To make things even better, Ellie was told during the tour that book banning hadn’t made its way up to New England, and the school library was fully stocked. She recalled that the hallways were also filled with book reports on Harry Potter and The Hunger Games, titles she says are no longer allowed in some Florida schools.

To be clear, Harry Potter isn’t officially banned in the state, but some schools have flagged its content for things like magic and witchcraft, which explains why it may have been pulled from certain shelves.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellie was also relieved to learn that teachers in Connecticut aren’t permitted to carry firearms. And while students still do safety drills — four fire drills and two lockdowns a year — the schools don’t show active shooter videos or go into explicit scenarios with young kids, which she and her husband found comforting.

Article continues below advertisement

A commenter was quick to point out that Sandy Hook Elementary is located in Connecticut, in Newtown, to be exact, so schools there are "a little sensitive" about safety protocols. Another commenter chimed in to share that Connecticut car registration covers certain parking fees at beaches and state parks. Definitely something worth looking into!